ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwlasvegas.com

Open the Books: Paid time off for city of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Paid time off given to City of Las Vegas employees is so generous that in 2021, the city paid $6.2 million in buybacks to employees who didn’t use their time off. Las Vegas firefighters are the city employees who have the most unused sick...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cwlasvegas.com

John Katsilometes talks Jay Leno's latest accident, MSG Sphere update

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Review-Journal's man about town, John Katsilometes, got a big exclusive with Jay Leno this week. Johnny Kats shared the details of Leno opening up about the second accident he suffered this month. He also has updates on Carlos Santana in Las Vegas, Jon Lovitz's...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy