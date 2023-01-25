ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 Straight-Up Disturbing Photos That'll Haunt You For Weeks — You've Been Warned

By Daniella Emanuel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34To1H_0kQDesdu00

1. This person's X-ray of their broken back:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPo7R_0kQDesdu00
u/Much_Mechanic_8969 / Via reddit.com

2. And this mysterious rash that appeared on someone else's back:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZQxN_0kQDesdu00
u/tequilaamocking_bird / Via reddit.com

3. This sweat stain from a fever:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMQr5_0kQDesdu00
u/Cac4392 / Via reddit.com

4. This inevitable soup explosion (who does this?!):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AWl9_0kQDesdu00
u/tektekboi / Via reddit.com

5. This person's skin reaction to watches:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXJs9_0kQDesdu00
u/ahjteam / Via reddit.com

6. This maggot inside someone's earbud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pPDE_0kQDesdu00
u/vegdd / Via reddit.com

7. This medical emergency:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TKBT_0kQDesdu00
u/krncrds / Via reddit.com

8. This biker's teeny tiny scrape:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiZL0_0kQDesdu00
u/wilymon / Via reddit.com

9. This ball of dead skin someone made from rubbing their hands together quickly:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOa8E_0kQDesdu00
u/treethingy / Via reddit.com

10. This person's psoriasis scalp scrapings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cNT6_0kQDesdu00
u/Past-Ad1585 / Via reddit.com

11. This deadly piece of hail:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgeig_0kQDesdu00
u/Lynxgod4 / Via reddit.com

12. This tower made of chewing tobacco and cigarette butts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mE4df_0kQDesdu00
u/Sacagawesus / Via reddit.com

13. This TMI from a butcher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gp6y_0kQDesdu00
u/KittenWolfFluff / Via reddit.com

14. This surprise slug:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euV3j_0kQDesdu00
u/kimbuttbot / Via reddit.com

15. This grandma's ancient brush:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sZt5_0kQDesdu00
u/AlexxBoo_1 / Via reddit.com

16. This bug that a doctor pulled out of a patient's ear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jr7el_0kQDesdu00
u/are_you_kIddIngme / Via reddit.com

17. These testicle earrings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxInv_0kQDesdu00
u/pussyinvader24 / Via reddit.com

18. This bug in someone's eye:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBbLr_0kQDesdu00
u/goodinyou / Via reddit.com

19. And finally, this microwaved banana:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVV7O_0kQDesdu00
u/matildaduddlesinc / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/MakeMeSuffer

