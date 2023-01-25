Tuesday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 79, Hi-Line 20

Arcadia-Loup City 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 22

Battle Creek 42, Howells/Dodge 39

Bayard 56, South Platte 51

Bellevue West 64, Omaha Central 60

Blue Hill 44, Lawrence-Nelson 42

Boone Central 36, Central City 18

Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39

Burwell 71, Palmer 19

Centennial 52, Fillmore Central 23

Centura 57, St. Paul 34

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Wisner-Pilger 43

David City 46, Mead 17

Elgin Public/Pope John 69, Central Valley 30

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Freeman 28

Fairbury 41, Sandy Creek 27

Falls City 35, Auburn 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Southern 23

Fremont 56, Omaha Burke 39

Fullerton 62, Elba 21

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 41

Hemingford 38, Crawford 27

Homer 53, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 24

Humphrey St. Francis 55, St. Edward 11

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 36

Lewiston 68, Pawnee City 16

Leyton 59, Banner County 8

Lincoln East 53, Lincoln Southeast 30

Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 19

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 70, Morrill 44

Loomis 39, Franklin 18

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37, Madison 30

Milford 39, Sutton 27

Millard North 73, Bellevue East 58

Millard West 62, Gretna 54

Mitchell 38, Kimball 27

Nebraska Christian 71, Heartland 25

Niobrara-Verdigre 63, CWC 35

O’Neill 43, Norfolk Catholic 39

Oakland-Craig 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29

Omaha Benson 73, Buena Vista 14

Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Omaha Roncalli 17

Omaha Mercy 51, Tekamah-Herman 42

Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Lincoln Pius X 35

Omaha Westside 57, Omaha Marian 54

Ord 51, Wood River 44

Overton 47, Shelton 37

Palmyra 36, Wilber-Clatonia 24

Pender 54, Tri County Northeast 20

Perkins County 58, Holyoke, Colo. 35

Ponca 45, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, OT

Prairie, Colo. 32, Potter-Dix 31

Ravenna 67, Elm Creek 54

Red Cloud 65, Heartland Lutheran 18

Sedgwick County, Colo. 62, Garden County 24

Sidney 57, Torrington, Wyo. 25

St. Mary’s 74, Creighton 32

Stanton 71, Twin River 42

Summerland 51, Elkhorn Valley 40

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Superior 51, Deshler 30

Thayer Central 51, Tri County 33

Wausa 44, Bloomfield 33

West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 20

West Point-Beemer 45, Pierce 43

Westview 63, Elkhorn South 53

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Silver Lake 23

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Columbus Scotus 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 29

Kearney Catholic 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 34

Lincoln Christian 52, Bishop Neumann 28

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Archbishop Bergan 39

Central Conference Tournament=

Adams Central 49, Schuyler 8

Columbus Lakeview 34, Aurora 31

Seward 53, Grand Island Northwest 42

York 41, Crete 30

CRC Tournament=

McCool Junction 33, Osceola 30

Meridian 52, High Plains Community 22

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elkhorn North 59, Waverly 32

Norris 41, Blair 38

NCC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Arlington 46, Ashland-Greenwood 40

Douglas County West 47, Conestoga 35

Syracuse 38, Raymond Central 32

Yutan 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Broken Bow 52, Ainsworth 43

Gothenburg 50, Holdrege 32

Minden 48, McCook 37

Ogallala 45, Valentine 42, OT

