Tuesday's Scores

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino used a career-high six 3-pointers to score 20 of his 24 points in the first half and Indiana cruised to an 86-70 victory over Ohio State on Saturday night. Hood-Schifino hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to knot the score at 21 with 8:31 remaining in the first half. He connected for a sixth time near the end of a 17-1 run and the Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten Conference) took a 46-30 lead into halftime. Ohio State didn’t score after Zed Key made 1 of 2 free throws with 5:05 remaining. The Buckeyes (11-10, 3-7) shot 22% from outside the arc in the first half. Key had a 3-pointer and a dunk and Brice Sensabaugh’s layup cut the Buckeyes’ deficit to 48-37 two minutes into the second half. Race Thompson answered with a three-point play and the Hoosiers stayed comfortably in front on the way to their fifth straight conference win. Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Indiana. Malik Reneau pitched in with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists off the bench.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO