Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beallsville, Ohio 59, Valley Wetzel 54

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 63, Brooke 60

Berkeley Springs 45, Petersburg 37

Bluefield 82, Greenbrier East 73

Capital 56, Parkersburg 51

Chapmanville 56, Poca 28

East Fairmont 47, Bridgeport 46

East Hardy 74, Moorefield 40

Elkins 60, Lewis County 59

Fairmont Senior 84, Grafton 52

Hannibal River, Ohio 72, Magnolia 38

Hundred 70, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian, Ohio 59

Huntington 68, St. Albans 54

Hurricane 61, Cabell Midland 55

Jefferson 72, Spring Mills 53

John Marshall 69, St. Clairsville, Ohio 55

Linsly 68, E. Liverpool, Ohio 44

Logan 77, Wayne 65

Madonna 60, Oak Glen 59

Midland Trail 86, Richwood 35

Mingo Central 55, Westside 52

Nicholas County 56, Independence 40

North Marion 53, Lincoln 40

Parkersburg Christian 54, Morgantown Christian 45

Paw Paw 66, HOPE for Hyndman, Pa. 24

Pendleton County 95, Harman 33

Ravenswood 62, Buffalo 55

Ripley 80, Lincoln County 59

Robert C. Byrd 63, Liberty Harrison 38

Scott 56, Nitro 53

Sherman 78, Hannan 41

South Charleston 56, George Washington 51

South Harrison 58, Tygarts Valley 45

Spring Valley 68, Riverside 45

Tug Valley 84, Tolsia 53

Tyler Consolidated 66, Cameron 56

Wheeling Central 57, Trinity 52

Williamstown 80, Ritchie County 39

Wirt County 68, St. Marys 59

Wood County Christian 62, Ohio Valley Christian, Ohio 30

Wyoming East 63, Greenbrier West 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Taylor scores 20, Marshall beats Georgia State 103-65

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Taylor’s 20 points helped Marshall defeat Georgia State 103-65 on Saturday night. Taylor added seven assists and three steals for the Thundering Herd (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference). Taevion Kinsey added 18 points, 10 assists and five steals. Obinna Anochili-Killen also had 18 points. The Panthers (9-13, 2-8) were led in scoring by Jamaine Mann, who finished with 12 points. Evan Johnson and Collin Moore had nine points apiece. These two teams both play Thursday. Marshall visits Appalachian State while Georgia State hosts Georgia Southern.
ATLANTA, GA
South Dakota defeats St. Thomas 81-67

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 20 points in South Dakota’s 81-67 win over St. Thomas on Saturday night. Kamateros also had nine rebounds for the Coyotes (10-12, 5-5 Summit League). Damani Hayes and Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 13 points apiece. The Tommies (14-10, 5-6) were led in scoring by Parker Bjorklund, who finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Andrew Rohde added 24 points for St. Thomas. South Dakota plays Monday against Oral Roberts on the road, and St. Thomas visits Omaha on Thursday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Harris' 23 lead Charleston Southern over Longwood 75-63

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. had 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 75-63 victory over Longwood on Saturday night. Harris had eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (8-13, 4-6 Big South Conference). RJ Johnson was 1-of-6 shooting and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Taje’ Kelly recorded 12 points. DeShaun Wade finished with 10 points for the Lancers (15-8, 7-3). Longwood also got eight points from Leslie Nkereuwem. Both teams next play Wednesday. Charleston Southern hosts Gardner-Webb while Longwood visits Winthrop.
FARMVILLE, VA
Hood-Schifino sparks Indiana to 86-70 win over Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino used a career-high six 3-pointers to score 20 of his 24 points in the first half and Indiana cruised to an 86-70 victory over Ohio State on Saturday night. Hood-Schifino hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to knot the score at 21 with 8:31 remaining in the first half. He connected for a sixth time near the end of a 17-1 run and the Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten Conference) took a 46-30 lead into halftime. Ohio State didn’t score after Zed Key made 1 of 2 free throws with 5:05 remaining. The Buckeyes (11-10, 3-7) shot 22% from outside the arc in the first half. Key had a 3-pointer and a dunk and Brice Sensabaugh’s layup cut the Buckeyes’ deficit to 48-37 two minutes into the second half. Race Thompson answered with a three-point play and the Hoosiers stayed comfortably in front on the way to their fifth straight conference win. Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Indiana. Malik Reneau pitched in with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists off the bench.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
