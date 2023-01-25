Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 69, Hi-Line 38
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31
Auburn 64, Falls City 22
Bayard 72, South Platte 49
Bellevue West 69, Omaha Central 44
Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39
Burwell 54, Palmer 37
CWC 45, Niobrara-Verdigre 38, OT
Central City 69, Boone Central 55
Centura 57, St. Paul 51
David City 62, Mead 46
Elgin Public/Pope John 71, Central Valley 37
Elkhorn South 74, Westview 56
Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 49
Elm Creek 46, Ravenna 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Southern 30
Fillmore Central 48, Centennial 45, 2OT
Freeman 59, Elmwood-Murdock 45
Fremont 58, Omaha Burke 57
Fullerton 80, Elba 51
Gretna 53, Millard West 43
Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44
Howells/Dodge 56, Battle Creek 49
Humphrey St. Francis 69, St. Edward 24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland-Craig 32
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 25
Lawrence-Nelson 49, Blue Hill 48
Leyton 64, Banner County 18
Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52
Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 49
Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln East 41
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 70, Morrill 44
Loomis 57, Franklin 41
Madison 55, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 52
Nebraska Christian 51, Heartland 49
O’Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52
Omaha Benson 80, Buena Vista 25
Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Omaha Westside 52
Pawnee City 72, Lewiston 52
Pender 41, Tri County Northeast 34
Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29
Potter-Dix 71, Prairie, Colo. 19
Red Cloud 52, Heartland Lutheran 11
Sandy Creek 57, Fairbury 39
Shelton 77, Overton 59
Sidney 76, Torrington, Wyo. 44
Silver Lake 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
St. Mary’s 49, Creighton 42
Stanton 65, Twin River 50
Sterling 45, Nebraska City Lourdes 43
Superior 40, Deshler 38
Sutherland 50, Creek Valley 35
Sutton 39, Milford 31, OT
Tri County 68, Thayer Central 54
West Holt 65, Neligh-Oakdale 47
Wilber-Clatonia 44, Palmyra 42
Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59
Wisner-Pilger 56, Clarkson/Leigh 42
Wood River 68, Ord 26
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Columbus Scotus 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Aquinas 21
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Archbishop Bergan 25
Omaha Concordia 59, Boys Town 45
Central Conference Tournament=
Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 26
Crete 66, Lexington 25
Seward 53, Adams Central 39
York 75, Grand Island Northwest 38
CRC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31, McCool Junction 30
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Exeter/Milligan 32
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bennington 58, Elkhorn 41
Norris 57, Waverly 42
MNAC Tournament=
Mullen 40, Brady 33
Sandhills/Thedford 57, Cody-Kilgore 49
South Loup 67, Arthur County 28
RPAC Tournament=
East Division=
Consolation=
Medicine Valley 56, Southwest 50
Semifinal=
Bertrand 41, Alma 38
Cambridge 57, Arapahoe 43
West Division=
Consolation=
Maxwell 53, Wauneta-Palisade 30
Semifinal=
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Paxton 50
Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Hitchcock County 35
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Gothenburg 60, Minden 38
Holdrege 59, Cozad 42
McCook 66, Ainsworth 61
Ogallala 78, Valentine 28
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Beatrice 71, Ralston 63
Malcolm 70, Plattsmouth 46
Platteview 85, Nebraska City 57
