Tuesday's Scores

 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 69, Hi-Line 38

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31

Auburn 64, Falls City 22

Bayard 72, South Platte 49

Bellevue West 69, Omaha Central 44

Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39

Burwell 54, Palmer 37

CWC 45, Niobrara-Verdigre 38, OT

Central City 69, Boone Central 55

Centura 57, St. Paul 51

David City 62, Mead 46

Elgin Public/Pope John 71, Central Valley 37

Elkhorn South 74, Westview 56

Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 49

Elm Creek 46, Ravenna 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Southern 30

Fillmore Central 48, Centennial 45, 2OT

Freeman 59, Elmwood-Murdock 45

Fremont 58, Omaha Burke 57

Fullerton 80, Elba 51

Gretna 53, Millard West 43

Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44

Howells/Dodge 56, Battle Creek 49

Humphrey St. Francis 69, St. Edward 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland-Craig 32

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 25

Lawrence-Nelson 49, Blue Hill 48

Leyton 64, Banner County 18

Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52

Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 49

Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln East 41

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 70, Morrill 44

Loomis 57, Franklin 41

Madison 55, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 52

Nebraska Christian 51, Heartland 49

O’Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52

Omaha Benson 80, Buena Vista 25

Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Omaha Westside 52

Pawnee City 72, Lewiston 52

Pender 41, Tri County Northeast 34

Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29

Potter-Dix 71, Prairie, Colo. 19

Red Cloud 52, Heartland Lutheran 11

Sandy Creek 57, Fairbury 39

Shelton 77, Overton 59

Sidney 76, Torrington, Wyo. 44

Silver Lake 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

St. Mary’s 49, Creighton 42

Stanton 65, Twin River 50

Sterling 45, Nebraska City Lourdes 43

Superior 40, Deshler 38

Sutherland 50, Creek Valley 35

Sutton 39, Milford 31, OT

Tri County 68, Thayer Central 54

West Holt 65, Neligh-Oakdale 47

Wilber-Clatonia 44, Palmyra 42

Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59

Wisner-Pilger 56, Clarkson/Leigh 42

Wood River 68, Ord 26

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Columbus Scotus 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Aquinas 21

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Archbishop Bergan 25

Omaha Concordia 59, Boys Town 45

Central Conference Tournament=

Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 26

Crete 66, Lexington 25

Seward 53, Adams Central 39

York 75, Grand Island Northwest 38

CRC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31, McCool Junction 30

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Exeter/Milligan 32

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bennington 58, Elkhorn 41

Norris 57, Waverly 42

MNAC Tournament=

Mullen 40, Brady 33

Sandhills/Thedford 57, Cody-Kilgore 49

South Loup 67, Arthur County 28

RPAC Tournament=

East Division=

Consolation=

Medicine Valley 56, Southwest 50

Semifinal=

Bertrand 41, Alma 38

Cambridge 57, Arapahoe 43

West Division=

Consolation=

Maxwell 53, Wauneta-Palisade 30

Semifinal=

Dundy County-Stratton 60, Paxton 50

Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Hitchcock County 35

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Gothenburg 60, Minden 38

Holdrege 59, Cozad 42

McCook 66, Ainsworth 61

Ogallala 78, Valentine 28

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Beatrice 71, Ralston 63

Malcolm 70, Plattsmouth 46

Platteview 85, Nebraska City 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Oral Roberts defeats Omaha 73-64

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Connor Vanover’s 23 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Omaha 73-64 on Saturday night. Vanover also had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Golden Eagles (19-4, 10-0 Summit League). Max Abmas scored 18 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Issac McBride had 13 points and seven rebounds. The Golden Eagles picked up their sixth straight win. The Mavericks (7-16, 3-8) were led in scoring by Marquel Sutton, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Frankie Fidler added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Omaha. Luke Jungers also had nine points. Oral Roberts plays South Dakota at home on Monday, and Omaha hosts St. Thomas on Thursday.
