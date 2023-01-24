Growing up in the 1940s in the New Jersey town of Irvington, the Thanksgiving feast was always presided over by my father. In atten-dance were my brother Walter (12 years older), my sister Evelyn (15 years older), me, and, of course, my mother, who prepared, entirely from scratch, the imposing, majestic turkey with all the trimming, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Sometimes, my Uncle Freddy, who owned a diner in Newark, was there with my cousin Bobby. He was called Big Bobby and I was called, much to my annoyance, Little Bobby.

IRVINGTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO