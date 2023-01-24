I went into the woods because there was a pandemic. When life changed for everyone, our family returned to our homestead, a redwood forest in Big Sur. To begin the expedition to our land, we cross 7 rivers and drive along a dirt road up the side of a mountain, to arrive at our off-grid, cozy cabin. Our land is a working model, (and sometimes a non-working model), of alternative energy, with solar panels, and a Pelton wheel that provides us with electricity. I have been dreaming of how a Pelton wheel could be utilized in NYC with all of our rain and tall buildings, since water and elevation are two of the key components in har-nessing electricity this way. The land has taught me so much. Nature is one of my best teachers. Another great teacher is my science mentor Geoff Von Saltza, so I decided to interview him about hydro-electric power. Now, without further ado, my interview.

