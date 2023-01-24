Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Four-Star '24 WR Xavier Jordan talks Oregon visit and new offer from Georgia
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral junior wide out Xavier Jordan recently visited Oregon and the Ducks made a big impression on the talented receiver. Not many players upped their stock this past season more than Jordan. He went from a part time starter as a sophomore to one of the most productive receivers in the state as a junior.
Oregon commits see changes in final release of the Top 247
The final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class are in for the Top 247, and the Oregon Ducks have seen plenty of movement. Here is a recap of the big moves for the Ducks. Oregon saw one of its two 5-star commits in the 247Sports Ranking drop to a 4-star. Matayo Uiagalelei dropped from No. 17 overall to No. 47 overall. Oregon's other 5-star commit Jurrion Dickey landed at No. 18 overall and retained his 5-star status.
WATCH: Nate Bittle and Keeshawn Barthelemy breakdown big win vs Colorado
Oregon center Nate Bittle and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy discuss the Ducks important win over visiting Colorado to keep pace with the teams ahead of Oregon in the Pac-12 standings. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
EDGE Jayden Woods talks recent USC, Oregon offers
Shawnee (Kans.) Mill Valley sophomore defensive end Jayden Woods is one of the top sophomores in his region. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher who also wrestles and runs track, Woods has nine offers now with the last two coming from the West Coast in Oregon and USC. "I don’t know too...
247Sports
College football recruiting: Oregon pushing hard for Nyckoles Harbor as National Signing Day approaches
Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is the top uncommitted prospect left on the board for February’s National Signing Day. He has schools all around the country competing for his services, but according to 247Sports Director of Recruiting, one program is making a hard push for Harbor as his recruitment winds down. During a recent appearance on “The College Football Recruiting Show,” Wiltfong outlined the gargantuan efforts that Oregon is putting forth down the stretch.
WATCH: Dana Altman details important win over Colorado
Oregonmen's basketball head coach Dana Altman discusses Oregon's 75-69 victory over Colorado to claim the team's sixth win of the Pac-12 season and keep within distance of getting into the Top 4 of the Pac-12 Standings. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
N'Faly Dantes misses game vs Colorado due to injury
Oregon suffered an injury before their game even started against Colorado. Starting senior center and maybe the team's best player, N'Faly Dante, went down with a left knee injury during the team's warmups Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena. "Don't know. He tweaked a knee in warmups. So, we'll check...
The Ducks make a good impression on QB Luke Moga's Junior Day visit
The Oregon Ducks are tracking one of the state of Arizona's top prospects on the offensive side of the football for the class of 2024. Recently, the 3-star quarterback was on.
Oregon hangs on for tough home win vs Colorado
The Oregon men's basketball program played some of its best basketball of the season for spurts against the Colorado Buffaloes. They also played some of their worst basketball. The result?. Behind 16 points from senior Quincy Guerrier and the first career double-double for sophomore Nate Bittle, the Ducks held on...
Offensive tackle and in-state star Trent Ferguson gives details on his visit to Oregon for Junior Day
The Oregon Ducks extended a scholarship offer to in-state offensive lineman Trent Ferguson last fall during a standout junior season at West Salem high school. Flash forward.
OF Owen Diodati on transferring to Oregon: 'This is the best decision I've ever made'
For the past two seasons in Eugene, Oregon's right fielders have highlighted the teams' offensive production. As a result, Aaron Zavala was a second-round selection by the Texas Rangers, and Anthony Hall was a fourth-round pick by the New York Yankees. Zavala hit nearly .400 (.392) in his final season...
Ranking Oregon State's 2023 Football Games by Difficulty
When the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released last week, Oregon State’s calendar for the upcoming season was made complete. Dates and locations were officialized for the Beavers’ twelve contests in what should be the program’s most highly anticipated campaign in two decades. Of course, some games...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
eugeneweekly.com
Local Beer, Exotic Brats
Bratwurst is an American staple when it comes to cookouts and pregame tailgates, yet restaurants that serve brats exclusively seem almost unheard of. At least they were until Bangers & Brews came to Eugene. Bangers & Brews Eugene is a locally owned restaurant that recently opened a second location near...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
eugeneweekly.com
‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’
“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
klcc.org
Knight Campus Phase 2 has a shaky start in Eugene
The second phase of the University of Oregon’s Knight Campus is underway in Eugene. UO said the project will double the capacity for biomedical research and development. Artist renderings show the four-story 185,000 square foot building will have a skybridge across the millrace, connecting it to the first building on Franklin Boulevard. A timeline shows construction beginning this spring, with occupancy slated for winter, 2025.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
