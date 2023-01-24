Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The lead attorney from the state’s first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services held an emergency meeting Wednesday in which Executive Director...
wabi.tv
Maine officials, advocates call for new round of stronger federal clean car standards
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As gas prices and environmental conditions continue to be a point of concern, clean car standards have become a hot topic. Legislators, public health and environmental officials plus those working in Maine’s auto industry came together on Wednesday for a virtual press conference held by Maine Conservation Voters.
mainepublic.org
As Maine pursues housing projects for new immigrants, local groups call for more long term solutions
In a residential neighborhood at the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick, dump trucks and cement mixers lumbered across a construction site earlier this month, as workers prepared to pour a foundation for a 12-unit apartment building. The company running this project is Developers Collaborative, and the plan is to...
newscentermaine.com
In an effort to protect Maine's economy and environment, officials call for new clean car standards
MAINE, USA — Multiple stakeholders in Maine's green transportation industry held a virtual conversation on Wednesday as they called for new clean car standards. The event was sponsored by Maine Conservation Voters. The group said it was time for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Biden Administration to...
Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan
(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs. "Strong support for infrastructure at both the federal and state levels gives us reasons to be optimistic about...
Preble Street to expand services for labor trafficking, exploitation victims
PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street, a nonprofit human service agency based in Portland, will be expanding its services statewide for victims of labor trafficking and exploitation in Maine after receiving a new $2.5 million grant. The grant, funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, will award Preble Street with...
989wclz.com
Maine fares well in ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report, except when it comes to flavored tobacco
Maine fared well in the 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report from the American Lung Association. Maine is considered one of the top states in the nation when it comes to policies aimed at preventing and reducing tobacco use. According to CBS 13, the state earned mostly...
Maine company accused of violating lead-based paint rules has been fined
PORTLAND, Maine — A company in Westbrook has been ordered to pay thousands after being accused of violating the lead renovation, repair, and painting (RRP) program at several jobs performed in Maine. IDK Ventures, which operates as CertaPro Painters of Maine, was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency after...
989wclz.com
Bill could make low-income noncitizens eligible for MaineCare health coverage
House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland proposed a bill last Tuesday that would expand the accessibility of MaineCare Health coverage to all low-income noncitizens according to Portland Press Herald. Talbot Ross sponsored a similar bill in 2021; however, Gov. Janet Mills opted for a smaller expansion in her supplemental...
When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?
You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon. The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. 200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week. Up to 200,000 checks will be sent...
WMTW
Heating relief checks to go in the mail soon in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Eligible people in Maine should start getting their $450 winter energy assistance checks from the state this week. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the first round of payments is going in the mail by the end of this week. Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa...
mainebiz.biz
New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader
Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
mainepublic.org
Mainers urge EPA to tighten car emissions standards
Maine environmental advocates are urging the Biden administration and the state's congressional delegation to support stronger clean car standards. State representative Lori Gramlich, a democrat from Old Orchard Beach, says reducing car emissions is critical for Maine. "The transportation sector currently is the leading domestic source of the carbon pollution...
A Maine lawmaker is being asked to resign after a recent fraud indictment
AUGUSTA, Maine — Newly elected State Rep. Clinton Collamore is being asked to resign from the legislature after allegedly committing fraud in order to receive campaign funds. Collamore, D-Waldoboro, was elected in November after narrowly beating Republican Lynn Madison for the House District 45 seat, according to reporting by...
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
wabi.tv
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An update now on when Mainers can expect to see those $450 winter energy relief payments in their mailboxes. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the first round of payments is going out later this week. Then, the goal is to mail out...
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further Notice
WPFO
Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses
(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
