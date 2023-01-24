ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
989wclz.com

Man accused of robbing Portland bank arrested following tips from citizens

Police in Portland have arrested a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the Norway Savings Bank on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect allegedly threatened staff before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash. On Thursday, investigators identified the suspect as 56-year-old Pierre Gagnon of South Portland, thanks to tips from...
PORTLAND, ME
989wclz.com

Portland police investigating death of man at campsite as a homicide

A death at a campsite in Portland earlier this month has been ruled a homicide. Portland police said officers were called to the campsite at the end of Frederic Street near the Fore River Parkway Trail System around 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 18. They were responding to report of a person in need of medical assistance. 36-year-old Nicholas Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, ME

