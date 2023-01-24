A death at a campsite in Portland earlier this month has been ruled a homicide. Portland police said officers were called to the campsite at the end of Frederic Street near the Fore River Parkway Trail System around 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 18. They were responding to report of a person in need of medical assistance. 36-year-old Nicholas Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO