ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has asked that 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops be made available by the Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
YAHOO!

High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom

A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her. Channel 2 has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy