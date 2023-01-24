More than six years after Rodney Tolliver’s life sentence in a 1985 murder case was vacated, the Lafayette man may finally receive a new sentence. Tolliver, now 54, was sentenced in 2007 to life imprisonment without parole by a unanimous jury after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1985. The victim, 70-year-old Yolande Theriot, was found raped and murdered in her home, where investigators believe she was suffocated with a pillow following a sexual assault, according to court records.

