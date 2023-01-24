Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish
UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects that shot at bridge office
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help finding suspects who fired a weapon into a bridge operations office.
Shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge
A Scott man is charged with attempted murder after a Friday morning home invasion and shooting.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
Mother and boyfriend arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
A Lafayette couple was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile when a two-year-old went to the hospital with burns on half their body.
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning. Well, now know why a helicopter landed this morning near Bill Dotson Stadium and there was no medical emergency on the campus of Acadiana High. According to...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Lafayette Police asking for help locating woman suspected of stealing Versace sunglasses from Dillards
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall. Police have put out a warrant for Nykeesha Boudoin on the charge of felony theft. She is accused of stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses from the retailer in early […]
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
Abbeville Woman Dies in a Tragic Crash at Lafayette, Louisiana Intersection, Drugs Discovered in Vehicle
Sheriff's officials say a woman is dead after crossing the center line of traffic at the intersection of Pinhook and Verot School Roads.
Lafayette man to be resentenced in murder police say he committed as youth in 1985
More than six years after Rodney Tolliver’s life sentence in a 1985 murder case was vacated, the Lafayette man may finally receive a new sentence. Tolliver, now 54, was sentenced in 2007 to life imprisonment without parole by a unanimous jury after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1985. The victim, 70-year-old Yolande Theriot, was found raped and murdered in her home, where investigators believe she was suffocated with a pillow following a sexual assault, according to court records.
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
Louisiana woman dies in early-morning crash; narcotics and alcohol found in vehicle
Dana Hulin, 46, of Abbeville was killed after her vehicle was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook Road.
UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office identify victim, make arrest in Prairie Lane homicide
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office identify victim, make arrest in Prairie Lane homicide
Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death. Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, […]
UPDATE: Lafayette, Louisiana Man Charged with Murder after Stabbing Woman to Death
UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) According to a preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office Kouminique Marie Savoy, the victim of Monday's homicide, was stabbed to death. ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) Slowly more details are coming out after a woman's body was found Monday morning in...
