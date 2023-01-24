ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish

UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man to be resentenced in murder police say he committed as youth in 1985

More than six years after Rodney Tolliver’s life sentence in a 1985 murder case was vacated, the Lafayette man may finally receive a new sentence. Tolliver, now 54, was sentenced in 2007 to life imprisonment without parole by a unanimous jury after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1985. The victim, 70-year-old Yolande Theriot, was found raped and murdered in her home, where investigators believe she was suffocated with a pillow following a sexual assault, according to court records.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death. Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, […]
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy