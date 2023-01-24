Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
NASDAQ
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $228.06, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $87.64, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
London stocks edge higher as earnings roll in
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 26 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes edged higher on Thursday, tracking strong performances in Asian equity markets, while investors weighed mixed corporate earnings reports ahead of key central bank decisions next week.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
NASDAQ
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
NASDAQ
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $29.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed the most recent trading day at $68.67, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Why American Express Stock Surged Today
Shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) climbed 10.5% on Friday after the credit card giant boosted its dividend and provided an upbeat financial forecast for the coming year. American Express's revenue rose 17% year over year to $14.2 billion in the fourth quarter. The gains were fueled by record spending by card members, which helped to drive the payments leader's total network volume higher by 12%, to $413.3 billion.
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $28.83, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel...
NASDAQ
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $40.85, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had gained...
NASDAQ
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $111.16, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained...
NASDAQ
Ranger Energy (RNGR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ranger Energy (RNGR) closed at $10.92, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed the most recent trading day at $314.15, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the seller...
NASDAQ
Enbridge (ENB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $40.84, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and...
NASDAQ
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
