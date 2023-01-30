Fentanyl Crisis: Use, dealing, overdoses spiking in Oregon heighten Columbia County concerns

Oregon is facing an overdose crisis.

According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA), unintentional and undetermined drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021. Illicitly manufactured Fentanyl (IMF) is at the heart of this crisis and has now surpassed methamphetamine as the most frequent drug involved in overdose deaths.

An issue briefing from the OHA to the Oregon Governor’s Office revealed staggering statistics about the crisis.

“Fentanyl overdose deaths increased nearly 600% between 2019 and 2021, from 71 to 509, respectively. In 2021, more than half (54.6%) of overdose deaths involved more than one drug and/or alcohol,” the report said.

Columbia County impact

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley reported that there has been a “significant” rise in both dealing and fentanyl use countywide. The county has also had deaths due to the drug. Pixley also gave reasons why the drug is becoming more common.

“We are seeing a sharp spike in fentanyl being used in the production of fake oxy pills and as an additive to other illegal substances,” Pixley said. “I believe this is becoming more common because of its potency. Users do not need to use an much fentanyl to get [and] maintain their high. It is also relatively cheap.”

What is Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin, and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC website. Doctors prescribe pharmaceutical fentanyl to treat severe pain, especially after surgery and for advanced-stage cancer. Its illicit form is often added to other drugs to make them more potent, cheaper to make, and more addictive.

“To process the drugs in a pill form takes minimal effort,” Oregon State Police media relations representative Captain Kyle Kennedy said. “Equally, the inability of users to obtain prescription medications with Narcotic Analgesic properties, such as OxyContin, etc., has increased the demand.”

Fentanyl is often used in conjunction with other stimulants and substances. It also is commonly consumed by mistake, with the user believing they are using a different substance, according to the CDC website.

“Powdered fentanyl looks just like many other drugs. It is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine and made into pills that are made to resemble other prescription opioids. Fentanyl-laced drugs are extremely dangerous, and many people may be unaware that their drugs are laced with fentanyl,” the CDC states.

Where is it coming from?

IMF is typically made in Mexico and trafficked to the United States, where illegal drug markets distribute it more widely. Kennedy detailed how the drug is imported and distributed.

“Most of the fentanyl we seize comes from the southwest border of the United States, originating in Mexico,” Kennedy said. “Once the fentanyl is smuggled into the US, our investigations, along with other Law enforcement agencies, have determined it is stored in “stash houses” in southern California, Arizona, and Texas before being shipped to its final destination throughout the United States. In Oregon, common traffic corridors utilized are Interstates 5 and 84, as well as Highway 97.”

Who’s at risk?

According to the OHA, overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased from 227 in 2019-2020 to 509 deaths in 2020-2021. Unfortunately, the OHA could not provide data on the use of the drug overall. However, the OHA, OSP, and Sheriff Pixley all agreed that fentanyl dealing and use have increased. OHA data showed an increase in fentanyl seized from 690 dosage units (counterfeit pills) in 2018 to more than 2 million so far in 2022.

“Drug overdose deaths are highest among middle-aged people, males, Black individuals, American Indian/Alaska Native people, and people experiencing houselessness,” according to the OHA issue briefing.

Authorities are attempting educational outreach to battle the increase in use and overdoses. OHA emphasized that people should know that even small doses of fentanyl can be fatal. They also urged people who use opioids, or are close to those who do, to carry naloxone. Also known as Narcan, naloxone is an “easy-to-use, life-saving drug.” It can reverse the effects of an overdose if administered in time.

What is the state doing to help?

Oregon is utilizing a variety of ways to address the growing crisis of opioids within its borders. OHA has implemented two legislative initiatives addressing substance use disorders and overdoses: Ballot Measure 110 (the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act), passed in 2019, and 2022 House Bill 4098 (Opioid Settlement Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Board).

Measure 110 makes screening, health assessment, treatment, and recovery services for drug addiction available “to all those who need and want access to those services.” House Bill 4098 is a settlement between the State of Oregon and four companies that manufacture and distribute opioids. Starting in 2022, $325 million will be awarded to Oregon over 18 years through the settlement. Per the OHA website, these funds can be used for “a wide variety of opioid prevention, treatment, and recovery strategies.”

The OHA has also invested $1.35 billion from the 2021-2023 biennium to address behavioral health system transformation. In 2020, the OHA also put forward a four-year improvement plan called Healthier Together Oregon, which acts as a “blueprint for Oregon’s public health system modernization.”

In their briefing to the Governor’s Office, the OHA outlined the following tactics to address the complex systemic transformation Oregon needs to address drug use and overdoses:

1. Leadership from the Oregon Governor’s Office to implement a cross-agency, multi-sector governance structure to further align and leverage prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery strategic plans, initiatives, and key strategies.

2. Integrated harm reduction approaches across the SUD continuum of prevention, care, treatment, and recovery and increased culturally specific resources and services.

3. Community-level prevention interventions that address intergenerational substance use and root causes of factors that contribute to substance use and overdose, including racism, stigma, and the many forms of trauma.

Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.