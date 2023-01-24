ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Oregon commits see changes in final release of the Top 247

The final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class are in for the Top 247, and the Oregon Ducks have seen plenty of movement. Here is a recap of the big moves for the Ducks. Oregon saw one of its two 5-star commits in the 247Sports Ranking drop to a 4-star. Matayo Uiagalelei dropped from No. 17 overall to No. 47 overall. Oregon's other 5-star commit Jurrion Dickey landed at No. 18 overall and retained his 5-star status.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost

247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

EDGE Jayden Woods talks recent USC, Oregon offers

Shawnee (Kans.) Mill Valley sophomore defensive end Jayden Woods is one of the top sophomores in his region. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher who also wrestles and runs track, Woods has nine offers now with the last two coming from the West Coast in Oregon and USC. "I don’t know too...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dana Altman details important win over Colorado

Oregonmen's basketball head coach Dana Altman discusses Oregon's 75-69 victory over Colorado to claim the team's sixth win of the Pac-12 season and keep within distance of getting into the Top 4 of the Pac-12 Standings. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Oregon State Baseball 2023 Preseason Notebook

The Beavers, who open play at 11:00 am PT on Friday, February 17th against New Mexico, hope to surprise a few people and put together another championship-contending season despite entering the campaign unranked in multiple polls and slotted no higher than No. 18 in the nation.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

N'Faly Dantes misses game vs Colorado due to injury

Oregon suffered an injury before their game even started against Colorado. Starting senior center and maybe the team's best player, N'Faly Dante, went down with a left knee injury during the team's warmups Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena. "Don't know. He tweaked a knee in warmups. So, we'll check...
EUGENE, OR
buffzone.com

Different Oregon squad awaiting CU Buffs men’s basketball in Pac-12 rematch

It was only three weeks ago when the Colorado men’s basketball team delivered a historic thumping upon the Oregon Ducks. In a matchup of perhaps the two most beguiling teams in the Pac-12 Conference, it will be a much different Ducks team the Buffaloes encounter in the rematch. And that fresh look includes the first look at the Buffs’ old friend, Keeshawn Barthelemy.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

College football recruiting: Oregon pushing hard for Nyckoles Harbor as National Signing Day approaches

Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is the top uncommitted prospect left on the board for February’s National Signing Day. He has schools all around the country competing for his services, but according to 247Sports Director of Recruiting, one program is making a hard push for Harbor as his recruitment winds down. During a recent appearance on “The College Football Recruiting Show,” Wiltfong outlined the gargantuan efforts that Oregon is putting forth down the stretch.
EUGENE, OR
lanecc.edu

Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Ranking Oregon State's 2023 Football Games by Difficulty

When the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released last week, Oregon State’s calendar for the upcoming season was made complete. Dates and locations were officialized for the Beavers’ twelve contests in what should be the program’s most highly anticipated campaign in two decades. Of course, some games...
CORVALLIS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
klcc.org

Knight Campus Phase 2 has a shaky start in Eugene

The second phase of the University of Oregon’s Knight Campus is underway in Eugene. UO said the project will double the capacity for biomedical research and development. Artist renderings show the four-story 185,000 square foot building will have a skybridge across the millrace, connecting it to the first building on Franklin Boulevard. A timeline shows construction beginning this spring, with occupancy slated for winter, 2025.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
