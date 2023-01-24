ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underwood, MN

Comments / 0

wdayradionow.com

Fargo City Commissioner John Strand: "We have too many guns in our culture"

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner John Strand is talking about the number of guns owned by citizens. "We have too many guns in our culture, and everywhere you go, every crowd you go in, there's people with guns, and I didn't, you know that's changed over time. It's gotten more dangerous, more dangerous, real frankly you know why, because people don't know how not to use them. They don't know how to stop an argument with their brain, and they go the route of pulling out there weapons," said Strand.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Magnusson, a 21-year-old Fargo resident, who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. They say Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′11″, and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

15 year-old boy found safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo police say that 15 year-old, Holden Lee, was found safe at 9:10 p.m., Friday, January 27. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Holden Lee, a 15-year-old male. Holden was last seen leaving for school from his home in...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Fargo. Police say around 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 they were called to the Home Depot in the 1700 block of 47th Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead closing

MOORHEAD, Minn. Valley News Live) - Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead is closing Saturday. In a Facebook post, they write:. It is with a heavy heart that we announce that tomorrow, Saturday, 1/28, we will officially be closing our doors. We appreciate everyone’s support, especially the Moorhead community. After...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

NDSU to cut jobs and two colleges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University President David Cook announced that 34 and a half jobs and two colleges will be cut. This decision comes after months of planning when budget cuts were announced in the fall last year. The cuts that were announced will impact...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
fergusnow.com

Demolition and River Restoration Project

Tuesday afternoon, January 24th in Pelican Rapids marked the demolition of the locally known “Windmill Building”, was built in 1924. Lance Roisum, The Pelican Rapids City Administrator said,. “It’s tough to see things go, tough to see change and something different in town, but in the end, its...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
kvrr.com

Cause of September Apartment Building Fire in Fargo Released

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The official cause of a September fire that damaged an apartment building in south Fargo was improperly discarded smoking materials. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the wind was a significant factor in the September 25 fire at The West Wind Apartments. The significance of the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Unglued 13th Annual craft fest returns to West Acres

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -West Acres mall is excited to announce the return of the the 13th annual Unglued craft fest. It is scheduled for the weekend of March, 10th and 11th. It will run from Friday at 4p.m. through 8p.m. and Saturday from 10p.m. through 6p.m. Admission is free for both days and a tentative schedule of events will come out in early February.
FARGO, ND

