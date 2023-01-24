ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainsboro Township, NJ

Stalker/Killer of Plainsboro Woman Sentenced to 55 Years in Prison

By Maureen Berzok
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ - Kenneth Saal, who was convicted of stalking, robbing, and brutally murdering Carolyn Byington, 26, of Plainsboro in April 2019, has been sentenced to serve 55 years in prison.  Saal, who tried to get a fellow prisoner in the North Brunswick Correctional Facility to commit a copycat murder to cover his crime, was also convicted of Witness Tampering and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in this convoluted case.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced today that Saal stated that in April 2019 he copied the victim’s house key while she was at work and used the key to enter her apartment on multiple days in the following months. He recounted how he planted hidden surveillance cameras to record her in her home without her knowledge. Saal then described how he brutally murdered the victim on June 10, 2019, when she came home unexpectedly and discovered him in her home.

Saal also admitted that in an effort to derail his trial that was originally scheduled to commence on December 5, 2022, he conspired to hire someone to commit a copycat murder to make it look like the true killer of Byington had not yet been apprehended.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office received a letter on or about October 13, 2022, alleging that Saal was conspiring to commit a copycat murder to create doubt about his guilt. An investigation by Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Saal was soliciting an inmate who he believed was being released from jail in the near future to commit a murder which would exonerate Saal, for $15,000.

Saal acknowledged that as an alternative, he conspired to have one of two witnesses who were going to testify at his upcoming trial killed, and have their murder staged as a suicide with a note claiming responsibility for Byington’s murder, according to a release from the Prosecutor's Office.

“We are grateful for the hard work and dedication from Lieutenant David Abromaitis and Sergeant Paul Kelley of the Prosecutor’s Office, Sergeant Timothy McMahon of the Plainsboro Police Department, and the work of other members of the various law enforcement agencies who assisted throughout the investigation of these crimes.” said Prosecutor Ciccone. “Securing justice for the victim in this case would not have been possible if not for their collective efforts.”

Yesterday, January 23, 2023, Saal was sentenced by the Honorable Pedro J. Jimenez, J.S.C. to 55 years in State Prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teMrv_0kQDBLuw00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Man, 81, Charged in Death of 91-year-old Woman After Slapping Her: Police

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – An 81-year-old resident of senior care home in South Plainfield has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of a fellow resident, 91. Angel Bermontiz of Piscataway allegedly slapped Clara Sutowski of South Plainfield on Monday, Jan. 16, causing her to fall and hit her head on the floor, according to a press release from Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief James Parker of the South Plainfield Police Department. Police said they responded to a 911 call requesting assistance with a combative patient at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks at 1311 Durham Ave. at about 3:40 p.m.  Police...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance

FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Howell Man Charged In Fatal DUI Crash

A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving alcohol, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the Influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide and other offenses in the death of a 22-year-old woman from Monroe Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Brunswick Police Chief Releases Open Letter Regarding Police Killing in Memphis

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka has released an open letter to the community regarding the police killing of Tyre Nichols, a black man from Memphis, Tennessee who was severely beaten by five police officers and later pronounced dead. The five officers involved in the killing have been fired and charged with murder. Communities all over the country have been anticipating public protests as body camera footage of the incident is expected to be released later today. You can follow live coverage of the release by clicking here. Below is the full letter sent out to the community by...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Former Hillsborough School Official Admits Paying Kickbacks for Illegal Overtime Payments

TRENTON, NJ – The former director of Buildings and Grounds for the Hillsborough Township School District has pleaded guilty to paying kickbacks in return for fraudulent overtime payments in excess of $137,000 according to US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of Raritan, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan to one count of embezzling, stealing, and obtaining by fraud more than $137,000 of funds belonging to and under the care, custody and control of the Hillsborough Township School District, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(A). According to the documents filed in this...
RARITAN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Hires 3 Police Officers; Promotes New Lieutenant

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Mayor John E. McCormac announced the appointment of three new police officers on Thursday, and promoted to lieutenant veteran officer Benjamin H. Stevenson, who has accrued numerous meritorious honors during his 17-year career. Mayor McCormac also named Woodbridge’s 2022 Officers of the Year; recognized a patrolman for Excellence in Education; and honored several officers for their life-saving actions, going above and beyond the call-of-duty. “We are pleased to announce that our Police Department continues to advance delivery of law enforcement services to the Woodbridge Township community with the appointment of new police officers, the promotion of deserving officer(s) and...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Men Charged For Stealing $18K Worth of Jewelry in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a jewelry theft in Kendall Park last summer, according to authorities. Cristher Calderon-Losada, a 45-year-old male from Jackson Heights, NY, and Dario Jimenez-Castaneda, a 44-year-old male from Wantagh, NY, were charged in connection to the robbery, according to South Brunswick Police. The crime took place on August 19th, 2022, when a victim, who remains unidentified, visited a jewelry store in Iselin. They traveled on Route 27 and stopped at a pharmacy. Authorities believe the suspects inserted a tire-deflation device into the wheel of their vehicle. A picture...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Police Investigating Suspicious Activity, Theft at USPS Mailboxes

HAMILTON, NJ -- The Hamilton Police Division (HPD) is investigating multiple cases of mail being stolen from standing blue USPS blue mailboxes located in residential neighborhoods and in front of local post offices.  A public safety announcement issued on Friday by HPD said that criminals have been stealing mail looking for cash, gift cards and checks that are then altered and cash. These thefts ultimately defraud victims of money from their bank accounts says HPD.  The Division's announcement did not indicate in which neighborhoods in Hamilton, or at which post offices, these thefts may have occurred.  Hamilton residents who mail checks are urged by HPD to use a mailbox inside a post office or hand mail directly to a mail carrier as a safety measure. They also recommend that residents pay attention to any checks that they mail to make sure that they are cashed or deposited by the intended party and for the proper amount.  Members of the public who witness any suspicious activity around mailboxes in the Township should call HPD at (609) 581-4000.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
iheart.com

New Jersey Man Arrested For Claiming To Have A "Bomb In The Bag" At PBIA

A New Jersey man is facing charges in a bomb scare at Palm Beach International Airport last night. Concourse C had to be evacuated after passengers boarding a Frontier Airlines flight bound for Philadelphia said they heard 66-year old John Magee say "I have a bomb in the bag" as he slammed a large bag onto the ground.
PALM BEACH, FL
TAPinto.net

Mt. Laurel Police Looking for Chronic Costco Shoplifter

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual who is suspected of shoplifting from Costco on Centerton Road over the weekend — and it's not the first time the person is accused of stealing.  The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21, when the suspect (pictured) entered Costco at about 9:26AM and loaded two Dyson vacuums and eight Roomba vacuums into a shopping cart. The individual passed all points of sale without paying for the items before they were confronted by Costco's loss prevention team, but was able to make off with two Roomba vacuums. According to the MLPD, the suspect then got into a black Lincoln MKX (pictured) and left the scene.  This is not the first time the individual in question is accused of stealing, as the person is a suspect in numerous other shoplifting incidents at Costcos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.  Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at (856) 234-8300 or the Confidential Tip Line at (856) 234-1414, Ext. 1599.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

New York Officials React to Deadly Jerusalem Shooting

New York officials expressed heartbreak and anger Friday after a gunman shot and killed seven people and wounded three others near a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Gov. Kathy Hochul: I am heartbroken and outraged by the horrific shooting that killed Jewish worshipers in a Jerusalem synagogue earlier today. As we observe Holocaust Remembrance Day, we condemn terrorism and pray for peace. We stand with Israel today and always. Sen. Chuck Schumer: Today, we mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. We will never forget the 6 million Jewish victims and other victims of the Nazis. And on a day when innocent victims are murdered in a terror attack in a Jerusalem synagogue, we must continue to fight antisemitism and hatred. Rep. Nick Langworthy: Absolutely heartbroken over the senseless act of terrorism at a synagogue in Jerusalem on a holy Shabbat. ... The United States must continue to support our crucial ally Israel & their right to defend themselves against terrorism.
NEW YORK STATE
TAPinto.net

Local man dies after being struck by vehicle in Home Depot parking lot.

HAZLET, NJ — A 75 year old Aberdeen man died last week, just a couple of days after being struck by a car on January 19, in the Hazlet Home Depot parking lot. According to Hazlet Police, he was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 21.  The driver who struck the deceased man stayed at the scene. According to Hazlet Police Department, "The incident does not appear to be criminal, at this time no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. 
HAZLET, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy