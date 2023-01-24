Stalker/Killer of Plainsboro Woman Sentenced to 55 Years in Prison

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ - Kenneth Saal, who was convicted of stalking, robbing, and brutally murdering Carolyn Byington, 26, of Plainsboro in April 2019, has been sentenced to serve 55 years in prison. Saal, who tried to get a fellow prisoner in the North Brunswick Correctional Facility to commit a copycat murder to cover his crime, was also convicted of Witness Tampering and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in this convoluted case.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced today that Saal stated that in April 2019 he copied the victim’s house key while she was at work and used the key to enter her apartment on multiple days in the following months. He recounted how he planted hidden surveillance cameras to record her in her home without her knowledge. Saal then described how he brutally murdered the victim on June 10, 2019, when she came home unexpectedly and discovered him in her home.

Saal also admitted that in an effort to derail his trial that was originally scheduled to commence on December 5, 2022, he conspired to hire someone to commit a copycat murder to make it look like the true killer of Byington had not yet been apprehended.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office received a letter on or about October 13, 2022, alleging that Saal was conspiring to commit a copycat murder to create doubt about his guilt. An investigation by Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Saal was soliciting an inmate who he believed was being released from jail in the near future to commit a murder which would exonerate Saal, for $15,000.

Saal acknowledged that as an alternative, he conspired to have one of two witnesses who were going to testify at his upcoming trial killed, and have their murder staged as a suicide with a note claiming responsibility for Byington’s murder, according to a release from the Prosecutor's Office.

“We are grateful for the hard work and dedication from Lieutenant David Abromaitis and Sergeant Paul Kelley of the Prosecutor’s Office, Sergeant Timothy McMahon of the Plainsboro Police Department, and the work of other members of the various law enforcement agencies who assisted throughout the investigation of these crimes.” said Prosecutor Ciccone. “Securing justice for the victim in this case would not have been possible if not for their collective efforts.”

Yesterday, January 23, 2023, Saal was sentenced by the Honorable Pedro J. Jimenez, J.S.C. to 55 years in State Prison.



