The Most Famous Assassinations in American History
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
It’s all in the past: What happened on January 25
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2022. There are 340 days left in the year. Spring arrives in 60 days (March 20, 2023). There are 153 days until summer (June 21, 2023).
Today in History - Jan. 23
Today is Monday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2023. There are 342 days left in the year. On Jan. 23, 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it. On...
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Bessie Hendricks dead at 115: America’s oldest person dies after seeing 21 presidents & sharing secret to long life
THE oldest American, who lived through 21 presidents and two World Wars, has died at age 115. Record-setter Bessie Hendricks died on Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City, Iowa, about 100 miles east of Des Moines. Born on November 7, 1907, Hendricks was raised during President...
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)
One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.
What Grant's battlefield promotion 137 years after his death says about race in America today
Lost in the pre-holiday rush ... was an important marker in the culture wars on religion and race in America. Ulysses Grant is getting a battlefield promotion. The 18th president has been dead for 137 years, his presidency ended in 1877, and his Civil War heroics ended more than a century and a half ago. But like much of American history, the final verdict on Grant has been a matter of debate for decades. A hero in the view of the Union, a merciless butcher in the view of the Confederacy, he was denigrated as a hopeless drunk, cast into history’s dustbin as a clueless chief executive and maybe a corrupt one, then simply left by the scholarly wayside, regarded as just one of the bearded nonentities—mere placeholders in America’s greatest place of honor—between Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods
Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
msn.com
The Bush Family's Fortune Today Revealed
Slide 1 of 31: While it's best known for its deep-rooted political links, the Bush family has actually made its $400 million fortune in a number of different ways over the decades. As well as producing two American presidents – namely George W Bush and his father George H W Bush, who served as the 43rd and 41st presidents of the United States respectively – the clan has dabbled in everything from oil and fashion to banking and steel over the decades. Read on to trace the dynasty's rise to riches and power, and find out what the wealthiest family members are worth these days.
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original Charter
Under the Articles of Confederation, George Washington was not the first president of America. Photo byJohn Hesselius, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As the sun rose on April 30, 1789, George Washington made his way to the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York. With the weight of the nation on his shoulders, he raised his hand and took the inaugural oath of office, becoming the very first President of the United States.
The richest woman Seattle, Washington
The pandemic forced everyone to shop online, so Amazon won big. In 2021 alone, Amazon made $33.4 billion in profit on more than $469.8 billion in annual sales. So naturally, this enormous success made a lot of billionaires, and no one is more willing to give their money away than Mackenzie Scott, who lives in Seattle, Washington.
“We'll Be Back For You”: The true story of the first African American naval aviator Jesse Brown
On Dec. 4, 1950, Navy pilot Jesse Brown was shot down over North Korea. Despite his teammate, Lt. Tom Hudner, crash-landing his own plane to rescue Brown, it was no use. Brown was trapped in the wreckage, and the end of his life was approaching fast, as were the Chinese who were following the smoke of the crashed plane.
mansionglobal.com
Billionaire Carlos Slim’s New York City Megamansion Back on the Market for $80 Million
The opulent Beaux Arts-style townhouse on Manhattan’s tony Fifth Avenue belonging to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is back on the market, complete with an $80 million price tag. The landmarked Upper East Side property—directly across the street from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art—is the priciest townhouse...
minecreek.info
Lincolns secretary of state
When Lincoln won the presidential election of 1860, he asked Seward to serve as his secretary of state. Seward accepted the position, which was the most important one in the entire cabinet (a group of advisors who guide various departments of government). Upon arriving in Washington, D.C., however, Seward acted as if he were the president. Skeptical about Lincoln's abilities to lead the country, he lectured the president about various policy issues and tried to dictate military strategy.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
‘Scandal-Free’ Obama Gave All Classified Documents To National Archives, Rep Says
President Barack Obama isn't on the growing list of former presidents and vice presidents who took classified documents home, leaving his "scandal-free" reputation intact. The post ‘Scandal-Free’ Obama Gave All Classified Documents To National Archives, Rep Says appeared first on NewsOne.
The history of united states dollar
The history of the United States dollar can be traced back to the late 18th century. At the time, the newly formed United States government needed a national currency to replace the various state currencies that were in circulation. In 1792, the Coinage Act was passed, which established the dollar as the official currency of the United States.
Military.com
A Marine Predicted All of World War II in the Pacific 20 Years Before Pearl Harbor
When people think of World War II Marines, they probably think of John Basilone, "Pappy" Boyington or Chesty Puller. It's unlikely anyone thinks about Earl Hancock "Pete" Ellis. It's most likely because Ellis died in 1923, but he should be counted, because he accurately predicted everything about the coming war with Japan, from the attack on Pearl Harbor to the island-hopping campaign that led to Japan's final defeat.
