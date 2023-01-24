ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Assassinations in American History

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
Salina Post

Today in History - Jan. 23

Today is Monday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2023. There are 342 days left in the year. On Jan. 23, 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it. On...
Jules

Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)

One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

What Grant's battlefield promotion 137 years after his death says about race in America today

Lost in the pre-holiday rush ... was an important marker in the culture wars on religion and race in America. Ulysses Grant is getting a battlefield promotion. The 18th president has been dead for 137 years, his presidency ended in 1877, and his Civil War heroics ended more than a century and a half ago. But like much of American history, the final verdict on Grant has been a matter of debate for decades. A hero in the view of the Union, a merciless butcher in the view of the Confederacy, he was denigrated as a hopeless drunk, cast into history’s dustbin as a clueless chief executive and maybe a corrupt one, then simply left by the scholarly wayside, regarded as just one of the bearded nonentities—mere placeholders in America’s greatest place of honor—between Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
msn.com

The Bush Family's Fortune Today Revealed

Slide 1 of 31: While it's best known for its deep-rooted political links, the Bush family has actually made its $400 million fortune in a number of different ways over the decades. As well as producing two American presidents – namely George W Bush and his father George H W Bush, who served as the 43rd and 41st presidents of the United States respectively – the clan has dabbled in everything from oil and fashion to banking and steel over the decades. Read on to trace the dynasty's rise to riches and power, and find out what the wealthiest family members are worth these days.
William Saint Val

John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original Charter

Under the Articles of Confederation, George Washington was not the first president of America. Photo byJohn Hesselius, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As the sun rose on April 30, 1789, George Washington made his way to the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York. With the weight of the nation on his shoulders, he raised his hand and took the inaugural oath of office, becoming the very first President of the United States.
Luay Rahil

The richest woman Seattle, Washington

The pandemic forced everyone to shop online, so Amazon won big. In 2021 alone, Amazon made $33.4 billion in profit on more than $469.8 billion in annual sales. So naturally, this enormous success made a lot of billionaires, and no one is more willing to give their money away than Mackenzie Scott, who lives in Seattle, Washington.
minecreek.info

Lincolns secretary of state

When Lincoln won the presidential election of 1860, he asked Seward to serve as his secretary of state. Seward accepted the position, which was the most important one in the entire cabinet (a group of advisors who guide various departments of government). Upon arriving in Washington, D.C., however, Seward acted as if he were the president. Skeptical about Lincoln's abilities to lead the country, he lectured the president about various policy issues and tried to dictate military strategy.
crete

The history of united states dollar

The history of the United States dollar can be traced back to the late 18th century. At the time, the newly formed United States government needed a national currency to replace the various state currencies that were in circulation. In 1792, the Coinage Act was passed, which established the dollar as the official currency of the United States.
Military.com

A Marine Predicted All of World War II in the Pacific 20 Years Before Pearl Harbor

When people think of World War II Marines, they probably think of John Basilone, "Pappy" Boyington or Chesty Puller. It's unlikely anyone thinks about Earl Hancock "Pete" Ellis. It's most likely because Ellis died in 1923, but he should be counted, because he accurately predicted everything about the coming war with Japan, from the attack on Pearl Harbor to the island-hopping campaign that led to Japan's final defeat.
