Lost in the pre-holiday rush ... was an important marker in the culture wars on religion and race in America. Ulysses Grant is getting a battlefield promotion. The 18th president has been dead for 137 years, his presidency ended in 1877, and his Civil War heroics ended more than a century and a half ago. But like much of American history, the final verdict on Grant has been a matter of debate for decades. A hero in the view of the Union, a merciless butcher in the view of the Confederacy, he was denigrated as a hopeless drunk, cast into history’s dustbin as a clueless chief executive and maybe a corrupt one, then simply left by the scholarly wayside, regarded as just one of the bearded nonentities—mere placeholders in America’s greatest place of honor—between Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO