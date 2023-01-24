ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford City Council Approves $21 Million Pedestrian Bridge

WBSM—The New Bedford City Council gave the go ahead for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to build a $21 million pedestrian bridge over Route 18. The council voted 6-4 Thursday night to approve a memorandum between the City of New Bedford and the MBTA that would see the construction of a bridge from Purchase Street to the new commuter rail station currently under construction.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

“Fat Test” Scandal Fallout: NK Has Another Interim Superintendent - Fourth in Less Than a Year

The North Kingstown School Committee announced Friday that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as the latest Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools. The move comes after the abrupt resignation of the district’s previous Interim Superintendent, Judy Paolucci, earlier in January. Katherine Sipala, the Interim Assistant Superintendent...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Four New Bedford Fire Department firefighters announce retirement

“Congratulations to the following members on their recent retirements from the New Bedford Fire Department:. • FF Jolene Olivier – over 17 Years of Service. • FF Dwayne Ferreira – over 28 Years of Service. Thank you for the years of tireless and selfless service helping those who...
newbedfordguide.com

Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves

YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
SOMERSET, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Firefighters and Harbormaster Tackle Fuel Spill

A fuel spill Saturday morning on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor prompted a response from the Fairhaven Fire Department and the Fairhaven Harbormaster. Fire Chief Todd Correia says the diesel was spotted near Union Wharf in Fairhaven. According to a press release, the fishing vessel Jack M. reported...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capeandislands.org

Residents respond to proposal for larger Cape Cod bridges

More than 200 people joined an online meeting last night on the Cape Cod bridge replacement plan, and many raised questions about the bridge locations, height, pedestrian safety, and other issues. Mary Jane Mastrangelo, a member of the Bourne Select Board, said residents of the host community need more information...
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls

A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
RICHMOND, RI
