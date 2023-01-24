Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
Heroux gives tour of Ash Street Jail after proposing closure
Newly-elected Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux pitched to lawmakers his plan to close the oldest-running prison in the United States.
Heroux Pitches Second Option for New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Just over one week after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he had a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail, he hosted Massachusetts lawmakers for a tour of the 135-year-old jail and the facilities on the main campus in Dartmouth. The first Ash...
Watch New Bedford’s Landmark ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Come Down in Implosion
NEW BEDFORD — Three...two...one...liftoff! Or, more accurately, crashdown?. That's what New Bedford residents saw on the waterfront on Friday morning, as the city's landmark 'cigarette' smokestack came down in a scheduled implosion. Mayor Jon Mitchell posted a video of the well-known tower falling as part of the demolition of...
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
New Bedford City Council Approves $21 Million Pedestrian Bridge
WBSM—The New Bedford City Council gave the go ahead for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to build a $21 million pedestrian bridge over Route 18. The council voted 6-4 Thursday night to approve a memorandum between the City of New Bedford and the MBTA that would see the construction of a bridge from Purchase Street to the new commuter rail station currently under construction.
capecod.com
Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a...
GoLocalProv
“Fat Test” Scandal Fallout: NK Has Another Interim Superintendent - Fourth in Less Than a Year
The North Kingstown School Committee announced Friday that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as the latest Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools. The move comes after the abrupt resignation of the district’s previous Interim Superintendent, Judy Paolucci, earlier in January. Katherine Sipala, the Interim Assistant Superintendent...
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
newbedfordguide.com
Four New Bedford Fire Department firefighters announce retirement
“Congratulations to the following members on their recent retirements from the New Bedford Fire Department:. • FF Jolene Olivier – over 17 Years of Service. • FF Dwayne Ferreira – over 28 Years of Service. Thank you for the years of tireless and selfless service helping those who...
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves
YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces fourth planned Sobriety Checkpoint of the year
A fourth Sobriety Checkpoint for 2023 has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to...
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
Fairhaven Firefighters and Harbormaster Tackle Fuel Spill
A fuel spill Saturday morning on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor prompted a response from the Fairhaven Fire Department and the Fairhaven Harbormaster. Fire Chief Todd Correia says the diesel was spotted near Union Wharf in Fairhaven. According to a press release, the fishing vessel Jack M. reported...
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
newbedfordguide.com
Long-awaited opening of New Bedford’s Starbucks finally happens!
In December of 2021, we shared the news that Starbucks would be opening a cafe in New Bedford. Well, after many delays, and the possibility of Starbucks reneging on its decision to use the New Bedford site, it has finally happened! They are open for business. The location is 157...
capeandislands.org
Residents respond to proposal for larger Cape Cod bridges
More than 200 people joined an online meeting last night on the Cape Cod bridge replacement plan, and many raised questions about the bridge locations, height, pedestrian safety, and other issues. Mary Jane Mastrangelo, a member of the Bourne Select Board, said residents of the host community need more information...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police release more information concerning vandalism at city church
The Fall River Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public with identifying the person responsible for vandalizing a city church. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, the incident took place on Wednesday, at approximately 2:00 p.m. at the Good Shepard Parish located at 1598 South Main Street in Fall River.
New Bedford to Observe Black History Month With a Series of Presentations
The New Bedford Whaling National Historical Park welcomes one and all to a month of happenings this February in recognition of Black History Month. National Park Guide Rufai Shardow talked about what is on the schedule for programming. "(There will be) four presentations that will be of interest to local...
fallriverreporter.com
Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls
A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
