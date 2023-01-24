Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Says She “Hated” Her Last Season On The Show
Lisa Rinna is owning it and talking about it after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star recently announced she would not be returning for Season 13 of the Bravo series after 8 seasons. Following her exit, Rinna is revealing what she didn’t like about her last season on the show and is not holding back. “I f***ing hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview Magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How...
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Lisa Rinna Shares Blunt Reason For Leaving Real Housewives, And There Is An F-Bomb Involved
Lisa Rinna shared a blunt reason for leaving the Real Housewives franchise, and she included an f-bomb.
Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
It seems like everyone has something to say about Lisa Rinna’s departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite making it seem like it was her decision, I think we all know that fan pressure probably got to Bravo and ultimately thw network gave her the boot. Of course that is speculation but I really […] The post Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reza Farahan Slams Kyle Richards From ‘RHOBH’ – ‘My Sibling & Cast Mates Still Take My Calls’
Reza Farahan from 'Shahs of Sunset' and Kyle Richards from 'RHOBH' go to war after Reza said Kyle was the 'most overrated' Housewife in the franchise.
Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much
When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
NeNe Leakes Shares Tweet About Deserving 'Grace' — and Returning to Housewives
Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen — which was ultimately dismissed in August — that alleged a racially insensitive work environment NeNe Leakes apparently has thoughts on a Real Housewives return — though she's letting others do the talking... for now. The Real Housewive of Atlanta alum reposted a tweet questioning Bravo's sense of "grace" on Tuesday after Brandi Glanville sparked speculation about her own possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Leakes, 55, retweeted a...
Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Camille Grammer Return to Reality TV For ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4
Between Lisa Rinna’s shocking exit from RHOBH, Jen Shah’s prison sentencing, and a first look at Vanderpump Rules Season 10, it’s been a big week for us Bravoholics — and it doesn’t even stop there. While we patiently wait for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3, Peacock couldn’t help but drop some major news about Season 4. Here’s a hint: it includes three OG housewives as part of its cast.
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
Vicki Gunvalson Under Fire By Her Own Son Ahead of Her Return to ‘RHOC’
Former ‘RHOC’ star Vicki Gunvalson has come under fire by her own son Mike Wolfsmith for not believing in n ‘democracy, science, and diversity.’
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Shoots Back at Teresa Giudice’s Claim She ‘Wanted’ Rift Between Her and Her Brother
'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice doesn't think the rift between she and her brother will ever be mended because of his wife, Melissa.
bravotv.com
Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen React to Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit
Lisa shared the news of her RHOBH departure after eight seasons on the show, adding, “I am excited for what is to come!”. After Lisa Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was confirmed last week, the news received some reactions from two important men in her life: Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thorsten Kaye 's Future As Ridge Forrester Is Uncertain, Rumors Of His Exit
The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that there are rumors of Thorsten Kaye's exit as Ridge Forrester on the CBS soap opera. She Knows Soaps reported that while Kaye is taking a break from filming at the moment, he will return in the coming weeks.
Kyle Richards Campaigns For Chrissy Teigen To Join ‘RHOBH’ After Lisa Rinna’s Exit: She’d ‘Be The Best’
Kyle Richards, 54, name-dropped Chrissy Teigen, 37, when she was asked who should join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the wake of Lisa Rinna‘s exit. Chrissy is a major Real Housewives super-fan and over the years fans have been dying for her to become part of the Bravo franchise. Kyle brought up Chrissy possibly joining the series when a TMZ reporter tracked down the mom-of-four outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills on January 16.
Shannon Beador's Boyfriend John Janssen Dumps ‘RHOC’ Star After 3 Years Of Dating
Shannon Beador was “blindsided” by her now ex-boyfriend John Janssen breaking things off with her after 3 and a half years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Bravo star revealed her longtime beau shocked her with his decision a little over a month ago. Beador told People that Janssen broke up with her after they finished filming season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County. "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador said. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down,...
Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Tease Their ‘Toxic’ Feud In ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 Taglines: Watch
Teresa Giudice, 50, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, 43, are not over their nasty feud, and the newly released Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 opening credits prove it. The opening includes a tagline for each RHONJ star, and it appears that both Teresa and Melissa reference their drama in each of their quotes. “You’ll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air,” Melissa says near the beginning of the trailer, which can be seen below. At the end of the credits, Teresa sounds just as salty. “Blood may be thicker than water, but it’s harder to clean when it spills,” she states.
WUSA
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Details Final Days Before Her Death and Her Groundbreaking Legacy (Exclusive)
Gone but never forgotten. Months after Anne Heche's shocking death, the late actress' best friend is reflecting on her indelible legacy and the void she's left behind. Heather Duffy spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi at a book signing event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, for Heche's posthumously published new memoir, Call Me Anne.
Comments / 0