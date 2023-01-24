Read full article on original website
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina
North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
6 Incredible Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Colorado
6 Incredible Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Colorado. Colorado. The Rocky Mountain State. Located in the western United States, Colorado straddles the line between prairie and mountain. Spanning hundreds of miles from end to end, the state has a population of just under 6 million. In addition to people, Colorado is home to thousands of species of plants and animals. Everything great and small can be found in this diverse state. Here, we’ll discover six animals that are endangered and living in Colorado. We’ll also find out what you can do to help conserve the wonderful biodiversity of this incredible state.
Rhode Island Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it’s notorious for its plant-causing allergies! In fact, this small state ranks among the worst states in the US for allergies. Let’s explore Rhode Island’s allergy season and learn about its peak, symptoms, and primary plant culprits. Let’s get started!
Discover The Largest Mountain Lion Ever Caught in Arizona
Despite its long history, Arizona didn’t become a state until 1912. Today, Arizona is home to over seven million people, including 27 Native American tribes. Arizona makes up the southwesternmost state of the Four Corners region; its lands include both the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest National Park. This state is famously made up of basin and range landforms, alternating between lower elevation deserts and higher elevation mountain ridges. Arizona is home to a wide and striking variety of animals, including the elusive mountain lion. But, just how big is the largest mountain lion ever caught in Arizona?
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner. Florida is home to many animals, including the gorgeous Pileated woodpecker. Open pine forests with massive, older trees that are widely spaced are where you can find the Pileated Woodpecker. They use their bill to beat on trees to mark their territory.
Discover the Oldest Tree in Florida
Florida is the sunshine state known for its tropical warmth. It’s warm and humid climate allows unusual heat-loving trees such as coconut palms and mangrove species to flourish there, but did you know Florida is also home to some spectacular ancient trees too? Let’s discover what Floridian tree has lived through an epic timescale. Discover the oldest tree in Florida – and beyond.
