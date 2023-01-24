Read full article on original website
Sabert Commits to Eliminating PFAS from All Products by End of 2023
Food packaging manufacturer Sabert Corporation has announced that it intends to eliminate all intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its full product portfolio by the end of 2023. For more than three years, Sabert and has been developing and refining a number of PFAS-free formulas for its packaging...
Singapore Sets Standards for e-Commerce Food Safety
The Singapore Standards Council has recently released new guidelines for food e-commerce, which aims to help food business operators (FBOs) along the food e-commerce supply chain understand their respective roles and responsibilities related to food safety and providing information to consumers. The standard also guides FBOs in executing traceability, as well as on international food e-commerce.
Ecolab Launches FSQ Supervisor Platform for Food and Beverage Manufacturers
Ecolab has launched the new Food Safety and Quality (FSQ) Supervisor, a web-based platform designed exclusively for food and beverage manufacturing, to fill a growing need for a comprehensive solution to gathering and reporting FSQ data. The Ecolab FSQ Supervisor Platform simplifies food safety and quality for food and beverage...
Frank Yiannas to Resign as FDA’s Deputy Commissioner of Food Policy and Response
Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner of Food Policy and Response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has announced that he will be resigning from his position, effective February 24, 2023. Yiannas joined FDA in 2018 with the goal of helping to modernize the food safety oversight system in the U.S.
