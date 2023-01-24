Researchers in Antarctica have discovered one of the largest meteorites ever found on the continent. The space rock found in December 2022 weighs 7.6kg.Antarctica is a favourite spot for researchers hunting for meteorites. While the continent is not hit by meteorites any more often than anywhere else on Earth the continent’s cold dry weather helps preserve those that do land. Active glaciers also churn up ancient meteorites buried beneath the ice.Helpfully the uniform white background makes spotting the dark rocks easier. The team that found the asteroid also used satellite data about Antarctica’s surface and machine learning tools to predict...

28 MINUTES AGO