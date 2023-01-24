Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Triple H comments on a WWE talent that could potentially be “one of the biggest stars in the business”
While speaking to ESPN.com, Triple H commented on the potential of Austin Theory in WWE…. “It’s a nuanced feeling… once you see this guy’s a great athlete, I’m looking for their personality, their charisma. Austin Theory has it, and then some. Do I think he has all the potential to be one of the biggest stars in the business? Absolutely. What determines that? A lot of that is up to him now. You give him little bits of things here and there and he’s improving his game and he’s smart. He listens to the crowd, he listens to the people. He sees all the stuff that’s going on, and he adapts his game on a regular basis.”
nodq.com
Internal story as to why Stephanie McMahon really left WWE
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE following the return of her father Vince. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Stephanie’s departure…. “The story internally as to why Stephanie McMahon really left is that, and this comes from those unhappy that she left, is...
nodq.com
What is being said about Cody Rhodes’ physical condition heading into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes is set to make his WWE in-ring return at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Cody was actually not medically cleared at the time WWE announced his return but being able to wrestle at the event was considered a formality. Meltzer noted the following regarding Cody’s physical condition heading into the event…
nodq.com
Every WWE Royal Rumble event ranked from best to worst by NoDQ visitors
Via Ranker.com, NoDQ visitors ranked every WWE Royal Rumble event from best to worst. Here are the voting results as of January 27th 2023 with each year and the Rumble winner(s) of that year…. Winner: Steve Austin. 2. 2007. Winner: The Undertaker. 3. 2004. Winner: Chris Benoit. 4. 1998. Winner:...
nodq.com
Possible spoilers regarding mystery entrants in the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match
As previously noted, there has been talk of different names being used for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble matches and women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in. A few potential spoilers regarding entrants have now emerged. According to PWInsider.com, Natalya is in...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
nodq.com
The reason why Kenny Omega has been off AEW television since winning the trios titles
As seen during the January 11th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, The Elite defeated Death Triangle in a ladder match to capture the trios titles. However, a visa issue almost prevented the match from happening. In an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Kenny Omega has...
nodq.com
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of AEW Dynamite for January 25th 2023
Here is the live stream of my AEW Dynamite results and recap for January 25th 2023…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
nodq.com
What’s being said about Sami Zayn’s push heading into WWE Wrestlemania 39
During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Sami Zayn’s current push in WWE and how it relates to the unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns heading into WWE Wrestlemania 39…. “The goal from the Roman Reigns standpoint all along has been to make Kevin Owens and Sami...
nodq.com
Roman Reigns addresses rumors that The Rock won’t be able to have a match at WWE Wrestlemania 39
During an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, unified WWE Universal Champion addressed rumors that The Rock won’t be able to have a match at Wrestlemania 39…. “There’s been a huge buzz on that for a long time now — I mean, years — for years now. But it’s really picked up in the past couple years. I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he’s not going to be, you know, ready in time, which — Like, hold on, wait. He trains every single day. That guy’s ready for anything. -He’s huge!
nodq.com
X-Pac addresses speculation about him being in the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match
In 2022, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman commented on how he would consider returning to the ring as an entrant in the Royal Rumble match. However, it doesn’t look like that will be happening in 2023 as Waltman tweeted the following in regards to the fan speculation…
nodq.com
Update regarding Vince McMahon being back at his WWE office
As previously noted, Vince McMahon reportedly made a return to the office and has been “suggesting” changes for WWE. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Vince being at the office is different from what it was in the past and while he has been working on the sale, the belief is that Vince has not been at any television tapings nor creative meetings.
nodq.com
Alexa Bliss addresses wrestling analyst’s comment about her wearing too much makeup on WWE RAW
During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com made a comment about Alexa Bliss wearing “68 pounds of makeup” on WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special. Alvarez’s co-host Dave Meltzer responded with “glad you said that and not me” and “if I said it, I would be freakin’ lynched.”
nodq.com
Injury update on Britt Baker after being pulled from AEW Dynamite match
As previously noted, Britt Baker was originally scheduled to wrestle on the January 25th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite in a triple threat match against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm but she was pulled from the show due to an undisclosed injury. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the matter…
nodq.com
AEW Rampage spoilers for the January 27th 2023 edition
After the January 25th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the January 27th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Billy Krotchsen and PWInsider.com…. * The commentary team is Jim Ross, Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone. * ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler...
nodq.com
Bray Wyatt says the Uncle Howdy character is “much deeper than you think it is”
During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Bray Wyatt commented on the Uncle Howdy character…. “There’s things about me that people don’t understand. When they see all these chapters in myself, they kind of look at them as ‘Oh, like split personalities or something like that.’ If you ever met anyone with personalities, you would see that it’s not so cut and dry. It’s not so simple. It’s not like a movie. I suffer from a diagnosis that I’m not going to share with people, and I like being the voice for people to see on a real basis instead of a cartoonish version. But Uncle Howdy and Bray and all these things, these are all real. They’re based on moments and things that have really happened. The Uncle Howdy, there’s so much more to it than you think. It’s not just so cut and dry, the spooky man in the background. There’s more to it. There’s complexities that you haven’t got to see yet. There’s things that I don’t understand about it, and that’s the beauty of it. It’s going to grow organically, but the story of it, I don’t even think has been told yet. Once you understand what it really is and where it came from, in my childhood, and who Howdy really is, it’s much deeper than you think it is, then you would perceive it to be.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Comments / 0