Tracy J. Brewer, 65, of Brookfield, died Jan. 10, 2023. Mr. Brewer was a stationary engineering and a proud member of Local 399 throughout his career. He is remembered as a hard-working, ready to help on any project kind of man. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and gave everything he had so that he could have more time with his wife and daughters.

BROOKFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO