Sports Roundup: RBHS cheer squad wins 5th straight MSC crown
Before going after another streak on Jan. 28, senior Brooke Schwarte and the Riverside-Brookfield High School competitive cheerleading team continued its other one Jan. 13. The Bulldogs won the Metro Suburban Conference Meet for the fifth year in a row at Elmwood Park. They had a raw score of 85.68...
RBHS wrestlers pin down first MSC title since 2010
Riverside-Brookfield High School senior Joe Midona and sophomore Edgar Mosquera are trying to return to the IHSA Class 2A boys wrestling individual state meet. On Jan. 21, they both experienced a different kind of success – their first Metro Suburban Conference Meet championships along with senior Bill Martin. “It...
Ninja Squad Gym opens in North Riverside
While raising kids, parents become overly familiar with the busy schedules that come with youth sports. Gymnastics, baseball, swimming, soccer and the like all demand early morning and late-night practices and never-ending travel schedules that turn the fun of the sport into a rigid routine. Then there’s ninja training.
LTHS board rejects bids for Willow Springs land
Facing a hostile crowd of a couple hundred people, the Lyons Township High School District 204 Board of Education voted 6-0 on Jan. 23 to reject the two bids it received for an approximately 70-acre wooded parcel of undeveloped land it has owned just southwest of the corner of 79th Street and Willow Springs Road in Willow Springs for more than 60 years.
Tracy J. Brewer, 65
Tracy J. Brewer, 65, of Brookfield, died Jan. 10, 2023. Mr. Brewer was a stationary engineering and a proud member of Local 399 throughout his career. He is remembered as a hard-working, ready to help on any project kind of man. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and gave everything he had so that he could have more time with his wife and daughters.
Big Week | Jan. 25-Feb. 1
North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, welcomes the Year of the Rabbit with a special Lunar New Year live performance by the Yin He Dance Company of Chicago on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon in the lower-level center court. Yin He Dance Company, which presents folkloric, classical...
D102 expects to name new superintendent next month
LaGrange-Brookfield School District 102 officials have started interviewing candidates seeking to replace Superintendent Kyle Schumacher, who announced last year that he would retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. On Jan. 19, the District 102 school board met in closed session to interview three candidates for the superintendent...
Animal shelters want formal deals with villages on strays
Among the many jobs local police officers get called to do is that of animal response specialist – to remedy any mammalian problem, from removing bats from the attic to freeing deer caught in fences. However, the most common animal related calls involve dogs that have strayed from their...
Back on track after a bump in the road
Greetings from Cantata! Does it sound like I am at some exotic island tanning myself and enjoying a tall tropical drink with a little umbrella garnished with fruit? Don’t I wish? I am at Cantata in Brookfield for rehab. Many of you still think of it as The British Home.
North Riverside, MWRD partner on green parking lot project
The village of North Riverside will convert all of its parking lots at the Village Commons campus from asphalt to permeable pavers this summer after the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago selected the village’s project for its 2023 Green Infrastructure Partnership Program. The MWRD is contributing roughly...
Boy armed with gun arrested near Ehlert Park
Brookfield police arrested one juvenile and recovered a handgun following a short foot chase near Ehlert Park on Jan. 23 around 8 p.m., the third incident involving a firearm in that area since mid-December. Police Chief Michael Kuruvilla said the department’s preliminary investigation has not revealed any connection between this...
Cops recover car used in North Riverside armed robbery | Police reports Jan. 16-22
A white Kia Sorrento used by three men during an armed robbery on Jan. 15 on 7th Avenue in North Riverside has been recovered by police and is being processed for evidence. On Jan. 19, Chicago police informed North Riverside that it had recovered the vehicle in the 500 block of North Albany Avenue. It was subsequently towed to North Riverside.
