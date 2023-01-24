Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
USC signees Zachariach Branch, Malachi Nelson locks in five-star status; Makai Lemon loses fifth star
USC's 2023 class locked in two five-star signees in the final Top247 rankings on Thursday in wide receiver Zachariah Branch and quarterback Malachi Nelson. The big surprise was the loss of a fifth star for wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon secured a fifth star in the middle of December, earning...
Excerpt: Cronin on How the Team is Working on Improving its Shooting
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talked about improving on the team's recent shooting woes and how it can improve on it. For the full video, GO HERE.
Jaime Jaquez on Turnovers, Ellis, Offensive Issues, and More
UCLA wing Jaime Jaquez talked to the media about the team having too many turnovers, letting Booogie Ellis score at will, and the issues that plagued the team on offense.
EDGE Jayden Woods talks recent USC, Oregon offers
Shawnee (Kans.) Mill Valley sophomore defensive end Jayden Woods is one of the top sophomores in his region. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher who also wrestles and runs track, Woods has nine offers now with the last two coming from the West Coast in Oregon and USC. "I don’t know too...
David Singleton on USC's Defense, Needing to Step Up, Offensive Struggles
UCLA guard David Singleton talked about USC's physical defense, needing to step up, and what caused the lack of offense to start the second half.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers 4-star 2024 Washington linebacker Brayden Platt
USC continues to add to the 2024 linebacker board with an offer to consensus four-star Yelm (WA) prospect Brayden Platt on Wednesday. Platt holds a bevy of early offers, including Arizona, Notre Dame, Washington, Utah, Oklahoma, Oregon and Michigan among others. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Platt is rated the No. 277...
Four-Star '24 WR Xavier Jordan talks Oregon visit and new offer from Georgia
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral junior wide out Xavier Jordan recently visited Oregon and the Ducks made a big impression on the talented receiver. Not many players upped their stock this past season more than Jordan. He went from a part time starter as a sophomore to one of the most productive receivers in the state as a junior.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0