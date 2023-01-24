ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDGE Jayden Woods talks recent USC, Oregon offers

Shawnee (Kans.) Mill Valley sophomore defensive end Jayden Woods is one of the top sophomores in his region. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher who also wrestles and runs track, Woods has nine offers now with the last two coming from the West Coast in Oregon and USC. "I don’t know too...
EUGENE, OR
