ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

EDGE Jayden Woods talks recent USC, Oregon offers

Shawnee (Kans.) Mill Valley sophomore defensive end Jayden Woods is one of the top sophomores in his region. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher who also wrestles and runs track, Woods has nine offers now with the last two coming from the West Coast in Oregon and USC. "I don’t know too...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football offers 5-star 2025 Virginia EDGE Ari Watford

USC football dipped into the state of Virginia with an offer to five-star Composite 2025 EDGE Ari Watford out of Salem High School on Wednesday. USC joins an offer list of Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Penn State among others. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
thecomeback.com

Wild brawl breaks out during California HS girls basketball game

An absolutely crazy brawl broke out during a high school girls’ basketball game in California earlier this week. The brawl took place on Tuesday evening during a game between Corona Centennial High School and Corona Santiago High School. Corona Centennial hosted the matchup just outside of Anaheim, California. According...
ANAHEIM, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students fume at USC over shared ‘Fryft’

Students are upset about tuition increases and the rising cost of rent. But few things have USC students fuming as much as the current state of ridesharing options around campus. Earlier this month, a USC administration modification to its Safe Ride Program, also known as “Fryft” or Free Lyft, went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Silicon Valley

George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California

Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theroyaltourblog.com

The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles

Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

RIP to The Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles On Pico

First Splash Mountain now Roscoe's?? This is a hard week for people who have lived in Los Angeles for years. It was announced today that the Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles is closing its location on Pico Blvd after 32 years. This was the one of the franchise's longest running storefronts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy