The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
247Sports
USC signees Zachariach Branch, Malachi Nelson locks in five-star status; Makai Lemon loses fifth star
USC's 2023 class locked in two five-star signees in the final Top247 rankings on Thursday in wide receiver Zachariah Branch and quarterback Malachi Nelson. The big surprise was the loss of a fifth star for wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon secured a fifth star in the middle of December, earning...
Report: Nation's No. 1 football recruit to visit USC this weekend
Coming off of a week where he was very complimentary of the Trojans' football program, Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola will visit USC this weekend
Class of 2024 Recruit Faletau Satuala Picks Up UCLA Football Offer
The tri-sport athlete from Utah became the latest high school junior to get an offer from the Bruins' staff.
Excerpt: Cronin on How the Team is Working on Improving its Shooting
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talked about improving on the team's recent shooting woes and how it can improve on it. For the full video, GO HERE.
EDGE Jayden Woods talks recent USC, Oregon offers
Shawnee (Kans.) Mill Valley sophomore defensive end Jayden Woods is one of the top sophomores in his region. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher who also wrestles and runs track, Woods has nine offers now with the last two coming from the West Coast in Oregon and USC. "I don’t know too...
David Singleton on USC's Defense, Needing to Step Up, Offensive Struggles
UCLA guard David Singleton talked about USC's physical defense, needing to step up, and what caused the lack of offense to start the second half.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers 5-star 2025 Virginia EDGE Ari Watford
USC football dipped into the state of Virginia with an offer to five-star Composite 2025 EDGE Ari Watford out of Salem High School on Wednesday. USC joins an offer list of Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Penn State among others. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound...
USC football: Which 2024 5-star prospects do the Trojans have a legitimate chance to land?
Lincoln Riley and USC signed three 5-star prospects in the 2023 class
Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools
Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
USC football: Nation's No. 1 recruit discusses state of Trojans' program, USC interest
Lincoln Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks and that fact is helping him out on the recruiting trail
thecomeback.com
Wild brawl breaks out during California HS girls basketball game
An absolutely crazy brawl broke out during a high school girls’ basketball game in California earlier this week. The brawl took place on Tuesday evening during a game between Corona Centennial High School and Corona Santiago High School. Corona Centennial hosted the matchup just outside of Anaheim, California. According...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students fume at USC over shared ‘Fryft’
Students are upset about tuition increases and the rising cost of rent. But few things have USC students fuming as much as the current state of ridesharing options around campus. Earlier this month, a USC administration modification to its Safe Ride Program, also known as “Fryft” or Free Lyft, went...
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
KCET
How Los Angeles Remembers: These Fading SoCal Landmarks Capture the Region's Nuanced History
Forgetting is famously what Los Angeles does best. Urban historian Norman Klein called it erasure — the active scrubbing away of what must not be remembered. Despite erasure, memories do have a place in Los Angeles. Some are official monuments. Some are in ruins and need critical excavation. Some require the imagination to be seen.
Silicon Valley
George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California
Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
iheart.com
RIP to The Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles On Pico
First Splash Mountain now Roscoe's?? This is a hard week for people who have lived in Los Angeles for years. It was announced today that the Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles is closing its location on Pico Blvd after 32 years. This was the one of the franchise's longest running storefronts.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
247Sports
