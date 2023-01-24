Read full article on original website
Back through the years in Marion County...
Research indicates this is the starting lineup for the 1947 Hamilton High School Aggies football squad. The photo was submitted by Barbara Webb. This picture was reproduced in a book with the names being out of order and one missing. Through research and comparing the players in this photo to other photos, we have found what we believe to be the correct order of the names.
Pickleball courts approved for $38k
HAMILTON — Hamilton pickleball enthusiasts will be delighted to hear that the City of Hamilton approved the construction of two new pickleball courts near the Hamilton tennis courts near the recreation center during the Jan. 17, meeting. The project has an estimated cost of $38,908. Pickleball, similar to tennis,...
Agencies lend neighborly hand during shootout
DOUBLE SPRINGS — Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies aided law enforcement and first responders during the stand off shootout situation that took place in Double Springs on the night of Tuesday, Jan. 17. Jefferey Lee Adair, 48, of 301 Old Union Road, Haleyville, surrendered to law enforcement at approximately...
Winfield schools graded in top 10
WINFIELD — Winfield City Schools received a top 10 score from the Alabama State Department of Education’s 2022 A-F report card with a total district score of 92. Report card scores are based on six areas: academic achievement, academic growth, chronic absenteeism, college and career readiness, graduation rate and progress of English proficiency.
