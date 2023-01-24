ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

USD/EUR Drops By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:07 EST on Thursday, 26 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.207% up from its 52-week low and 12.679% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

MarketAxess Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) jumped 9.57% to $361.04 at 13:30 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,219.41, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.02% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.299% up from its 52-week low and 6.58% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
via.news

IBOVESPA Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:10 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $114,264.34. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.94% up from its 52-week low and 6.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
via.news

Capital One Financial Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) rose 9.1% to $116.20 at 14:24 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.07% to $15,856.80, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
LOUISIANA STATE
via.news

CBOE Bearish By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.92% for the last 10 sessions. At 06:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.01. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.1% up from its 52-week low and 47.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,119.32. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.45% up from its 52-week low and 3.92% down from its 52-week high.
Benzinga

Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
via.news

Coffee Futures Jumps By 12% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 12.49% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, Coffee (KC) is $160.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 476, 97.44% below its average volume of 18603.26. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Bionano Genomics Stock Over 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) jumped by a staggering 23.87% in 10 sessions from $1.55 at 2023-01-09, to $1.92 at 22:28 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy