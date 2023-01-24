Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Fallon girls begin key stretch with playoff hopes in sight
Despite a pair of losses in Elko County, the Lady Wave basketball team is still in position to qualify for the 3A playoffs with the second half of the league schedule coming up. After Fallon lost to Elko, 52-29, and Spring Creek, 51-42, last weekend, it has work to do...
tmpresale.com
Bronco at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno Aug 11th, 2023 – presale password
The presale password for a new Bronco presale is available here. During this presale you will have the chance to get sweet seats ahead of their public sale. This could be the best opportunity ever to see Bronco LIVE in Reno, NV. Below are what we so far about the...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers needed to collect wreaths from ‘Wreaths Across America’ event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Veterans Cemetery in Fernley has a light coat of snow on it. The sun is shining and there are wreaths decorating every single grave. That’s more than 8,000. It’s all a result of the annual “Wreaths Across America” event last year on December 17,...
fernleyreporter.com
Developer Norman wants to build, finance a ring road around Fernley to help industrial expansion, Gilman says
Northern Nevada developers Roger Norman Sr. and Lance Gilman — who attracted major international companies like Tesla, Switch and Google to their Tahoe-Reno Industrial Park east of Sparks — announced plans for another major industrial park around Fernley more than a year ago. Tuesday on Nevada Newsmakers, Gilman...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza
If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
Sierra Sun
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
KOLO TV Reno
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
KOLO TV Reno
Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City
Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Quiet, chilly weather will continue, with a very slow warming trend into Friday. A couple systems will drop through the region this weekend into early next week. This change will bring snow showers and more cold air our way. -Jeff.
Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada
Tesla intends to invest $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, expanding the company’s presence and the clean energy industry in Nevada, the White House said Tuesday. The post Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID to discuss revoking beach access to all employees, gold and silver card holders
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, to discuss whether or not district employees and gold and silver card holders should have access to district-owned beaches. Currently, IVGID offers access to beaches to employees and...
KOLO TV Reno
How to increase your intake of the “sunshine vitamin” during the winter
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s cold outside and many of us tend to stay indoors to stay warm. Unfortunately, this can take a toll on our health and well-being. With winter here, many people aren’t getting enough vitamin D. A lack of vitamin D can impact our health registered...
fernleyreporter.com
Mayor takes on dual role as acting city manager
Mayor Neal McIntyre, who was elected in November, has taken on the dual role as acting city manager since the departure of the former city manager, Patrick Marsh. McIntyre, who was sworn into office Dec. 7, asked Marsh to resign on Dec. 16. When Marsh declined, McIntyre instead fired Marsh. Marsh originally appealed the firing to the city council, but at a special meeting Jan. 11 to consider the appeal, McIntyre said Marsh had agreed to resign and the council instead approved a separation agreement with Marsh.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
KOLO TV Reno
Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
pvtimes.com
How a bill becomes Nevada law — lobbyist explains the politics of it all
Janine Hansen explained the fine points of being a lobbyist and getting things done in Carson City at a lecture at the Pahrump Valley Museum this month. She began her PowerPoint presentation with how a bill draft request (BDR) works its way through the Nevada Legislature to eventually become a law.
KOLO TV Reno
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District taking bids for surplus equipment
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be accepting bids for surplus equipment starting Feb. 6. Bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. via email at surplusequipment@nltfpd.net. Your bid should include your name, phone number, and email address. The District will...
2news.com
Churchill County School District Taking Comments on Four-Day School Week
The Churchill County School District is curious to know your input on a four-day calendar for the 2023-24 school year. A modified 4-day calendar is already board approved for next school year (2023-2024). However, the district would like your input on anything you would like to be considered as we aim to improve the calendar for next year.
KOLO TV Reno
LCSO seizes car as part of murder investigation
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have seized a vehicle from a Fernley residence as part of an investigation into the Christmas Eve death of Dean Sandoval. As KOLO 8 News Now previously reported, Sandoval was found at around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block...
