Fernley, NV

Nevada Appeal

Fallon girls begin key stretch with playoff hopes in sight

Despite a pair of losses in Elko County, the Lady Wave basketball team is still in position to qualify for the 3A playoffs with the second half of the league schedule coming up. After Fallon lost to Elko, 52-29, and Spring Creek, 51-42, last weekend, it has work to do...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza

If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City

Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Quiet, chilly weather will continue, with a very slow warming trend into Friday. A couple systems will drop through the region this weekend into early next week. This change will bring snow showers and more cold air our way. -Jeff.
CARSON CITY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Mayor takes on dual role as acting city manager

Mayor Neal McIntyre, who was elected in November, has taken on the dual role as acting city manager since the departure of the former city manager, Patrick Marsh. McIntyre, who was sworn into office Dec. 7, asked Marsh to resign on Dec. 16. When Marsh declined, McIntyre instead fired Marsh. Marsh originally appealed the firing to the city council, but at a special meeting Jan. 11 to consider the appeal, McIntyre said Marsh had agreed to resign and the council instead approved a separation agreement with Marsh.
FERNLEY, NV
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Churchill County School District Taking Comments on Four-Day School Week

The Churchill County School District is curious to know your input on a four-day calendar for the 2023-24 school year. A modified 4-day calendar is already board approved for next school year (2023-2024). However, the district would like your input on anything you would like to be considered as we aim to improve the calendar for next year.
KOLO TV Reno

LCSO seizes car as part of murder investigation

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have seized a vehicle from a Fernley residence as part of an investigation into the Christmas Eve death of Dean Sandoval. As KOLO 8 News Now previously reported, Sandoval was found at around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block...
LYON COUNTY, NV

