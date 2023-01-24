ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia City, NV

Nevada Appeal

Fallon boys hoops looks to snap two-game skid

With the first half of the 3A East season in the books, the playoff picture for the Greenwave basketball team is starting to take shape. After winning two of its first three 3A East games, the Greenwave boys basketball team returned from Elko County on Saturday empty-handed. Fallon fell to defending 3A state champion Elko, 76-56, on Friday before losing the next day against Spring Creek, 67-60.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Fallon girls begin key stretch with playoff hopes in sight

Despite a pair of losses in Elko County, the Lady Wave basketball team is still in position to qualify for the 3A playoffs with the second half of the league schedule coming up. After Fallon lost to Elko, 52-29, and Spring Creek, 51-42, last weekend, it has work to do...
FALLON, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nice birding weather anticipated for Eagles & Ag

Sunny skies and temperatures around 40 degrees will provide great weather for Carson Valley’s premier four-day birding and agriculture event which takes flight on Thursday with a reception in Gardnerville. Eagles and Agriculture is celebrating its 21st birthday this week with a reception, dinner, tours and classes on photographing...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Sierra Sun

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City

Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Bighorn news: Reading with Robes, ELL update, Senior Spotlight

Oasis Academy College Prep Senior Sania Barnes will graduate this May with both her high school diploma and her Associate of Arts from Western Nevada College. The senior plans to stay local and continue into the WNC Nursing Program. “I would like to go into nursing because I find the...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Special Olympics Athlete from Fallon named To USA Team

Special Olympics USA says it will send a 201-member delegation to represent the United States at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, being held June 17-25, 2023. Brandy Goodson of Fallon, will represent Special Olympics Nevada, competing in athletics. She competes for the organization’s program in Fernley. Goodson...
FALLON, NV
mynews4.com

UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza

If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Car crashes into building on Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple teenagers arrested after Carson City shootout

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday Update: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says several teenagers were arrested in connection with the shooting Tuesday night. Authorities first received calls just after 7:00 p.m. about a shooting on Carmine Street. Minutes later, they learned about a gunshot victim near Sherman Lane and Concord Drive, and another victim on Carmine Street. Paramedics treated two 16-year-olds, one from Lyon County and one from Carson City, and took them to Renown. After the teenager from Carson City was released, he was arrested and taken to the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center.
CARSON CITY, NV

