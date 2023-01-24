Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Nevada Appeal
Fallon boys hoops looks to snap two-game skid
With the first half of the 3A East season in the books, the playoff picture for the Greenwave basketball team is starting to take shape. After winning two of its first three 3A East games, the Greenwave boys basketball team returned from Elko County on Saturday empty-handed. Fallon fell to defending 3A state champion Elko, 76-56, on Friday before losing the next day against Spring Creek, 67-60.
Nevada Appeal
Fallon girls begin key stretch with playoff hopes in sight
Despite a pair of losses in Elko County, the Lady Wave basketball team is still in position to qualify for the 3A playoffs with the second half of the league schedule coming up. After Fallon lost to Elko, 52-29, and Spring Creek, 51-42, last weekend, it has work to do...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nice birding weather anticipated for Eagles & Ag
Sunny skies and temperatures around 40 degrees will provide great weather for Carson Valley’s premier four-day birding and agriculture event which takes flight on Thursday with a reception in Gardnerville. Eagles and Agriculture is celebrating its 21st birthday this week with a reception, dinner, tours and classes on photographing...
Sierra Sun
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
KOLO TV Reno
Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City
Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Quiet, chilly weather will continue, with a very slow warming trend into Friday. A couple systems will drop through the region this weekend into early next week. This change will bring snow showers and more cold air our way. -Jeff.
Nevada Appeal
Bighorn news: Reading with Robes, ELL update, Senior Spotlight
Oasis Academy College Prep Senior Sania Barnes will graduate this May with both her high school diploma and her Associate of Arts from Western Nevada College. The senior plans to stay local and continue into the WNC Nursing Program. “I would like to go into nursing because I find the...
tmpresale.com
Bronco at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno Aug 11th, 2023 – presale password
The presale password for a new Bronco presale is available here. During this presale you will have the chance to get sweet seats ahead of their public sale. This could be the best opportunity ever to see Bronco LIVE in Reno, NV. Below are what we so far about the...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers needed to collect wreaths from ‘Wreaths Across America’ event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Veterans Cemetery in Fernley has a light coat of snow on it. The sun is shining and there are wreaths decorating every single grave. That’s more than 8,000. It’s all a result of the annual “Wreaths Across America” event last year on December 17,...
2news.com
Special Olympics Athlete from Fallon named To USA Team
Special Olympics USA says it will send a 201-member delegation to represent the United States at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, being held June 17-25, 2023. Brandy Goodson of Fallon, will represent Special Olympics Nevada, competing in athletics. She competes for the organization’s program in Fernley. Goodson...
abc10.com
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
mynews4.com
UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
KOLO TV Reno
Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
KOLO TV Reno
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
KOLO TV Reno
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District taking bids for surplus equipment
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be accepting bids for surplus equipment starting Feb. 6. Bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. via email at surplusequipment@nltfpd.net. Your bid should include your name, phone number, and email address. The District will...
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada
Tesla intends to invest $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, expanding the company’s presence and the clean energy industry in Nevada, the White House said Tuesday. The post Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID to discuss revoking beach access to all employees, gold and silver card holders
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, to discuss whether or not district employees and gold and silver card holders should have access to district-owned beaches. Currently, IVGID offers access to beaches to employees and...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza
If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple teenagers arrested after Carson City shootout
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday Update: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says several teenagers were arrested in connection with the shooting Tuesday night. Authorities first received calls just after 7:00 p.m. about a shooting on Carmine Street. Minutes later, they learned about a gunshot victim near Sherman Lane and Concord Drive, and another victim on Carmine Street. Paramedics treated two 16-year-olds, one from Lyon County and one from Carson City, and took them to Renown. After the teenager from Carson City was released, he was arrested and taken to the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center.
