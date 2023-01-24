ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

24/7 Wall St.

Did Your T-Mobile Account Get Hacked?

T-Mobile did not exactly make public that 37 million customer accounts were hacked. It put the information in a regulatory filing. T-Mobile has about 110 million customers, so presumably, there is a one in three chance you were hacked if you have a T-Mobile account. The company does not appear ready to tell you if […]
OpenClassActions.com

Register for the National Do Not Call Registry and Get Paid for Spam Calls to Your Number

What is the National Do Not Call Registry and How Does it Work?. For most people, you respond to unwanted phone calls by hanging up or blacklisting them. However, this method is not quite effective, especially for motivated telemarketers who want to make sales. These telemarketers will give you numerous phone calls that it becomes hard to block them using different phone numbers. You can remedy this problem by signing up for the "National Do Not Call List" and getting rid of those pesky telemarketers.
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
PYMNTS

'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website

Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
msn.com

What Happened When a Startup Tried to Bring an AI Chatbot to Traffic Court

If you’ve ever tried to fight a parking ticket or negotiate a cable bill, you may have heard of a company called DoNotPay. It offers a subscription-based service to automate those boring, time-consuming tasks by using chatbots and AI to talk to customer service representatives or deal with endless forms and paperwork. But recently, it’s been promising more. Earlier this month, the company issued a challenge: It offered $1,000,000 to anyone willing to let its chatbot argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. It seems the Supreme is still out of reach, but the company got hundreds of applicants for a smaller challenge: Representation via AI to fight speeding charges in a real-life courtroom. At least, that’s what was supposed to happen.
Android Police

9 simple WhatsApp privacy features everyone should enable

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp started as a standard messaging app to help people stay in touch with friends and family. It eventually became an all-in-one social platform with features like stories, communities, avatars, WhatsApp Business, group calls, and WhatsApp Payments. The Facebook-owned company has also worked on privacy add-ons to keep prying eyes away from your WhatsApp account.
SlashGear

How To Forward Text Messages On Your Android Phone

Since the rise of the smartphone, text messaging has become an integral part of day-to-day communication, both in our personal and professional lives. You use it to keep in touch with loved ones, let your boss know about unexpected emergencies, and even send in requests to your local radio station DJ.
POLITICO

The DOJ sets its sights on Google. Again.

BIG TECH BREAK UP? — The Justice Department is going after Google, the internet search and advertising colossus, in what could be one of the most important antitrust cases ever. The DOJ, joined by eight states, today filed a lawsuit that alleges the tech giant has illegally monopolized the market for online advertisements for years.
INDIANA STATE
PC Magazine

Stay Informed: How to View Photos of Your Snail Mail Before It Arrives

Are you curious about what letters, bills, checks, and junk will be arriving in your mailbox? Do you ever wonder if you even need to pick up the mail today? By signing up for Informed Delivery with the US Postal Service you can see what is coming to you before it arrives.

