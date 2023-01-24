ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Closing arguments presented in trial of Brandon Kern

Closing arguments in the Jefferson County trial of a man charged with driving drunk and causing a fatal car accident ended at approximately 6 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 27. The jury then adjourned to reconvene and deliberate Monday. Brandon Kern, of Redmond, was admittedly driving drunk the night of Nov....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence." The post ‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development

Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months

Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Furry Friends: 16 – count ’em! – puppies await loving homes at BrightSide

The plural in the name of our 'Furry Friends' segment was never more fitting than this Friday, as Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center has 16 puppies waiting for new, loving homes. They're all about 3-4 months old, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Also, please be aware the facility is closed for renovations, but will be back to normal schedule by the first week of February.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Realtor.com names La Pine one of top 10 ‘great affordable ski towns you’ve never heard of’

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The data team at Realtor.com found lesser known communities where ski slopes and amenities abound, and home prices are still reasonable, when compared to neighboring communities -- and La Pine ranks 10th on the list. Finding a proper ski town means looking for three key factors, as Sunriver-La Pine Economic Development noted in its The post Realtor.com names La Pine one of top 10 ‘great affordable ski towns you’ve never heard of’ appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon

A national specialty cake company is preparing to open its first store in Bend. Nothing Bundt Cakes is setting up shop in the Forum Shopping Center near Costco. The Texas-based company has been expanding its franchise locations all over the country in the last few years. They now have nearly 500 locations in 40 states.
BEND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits

Do Bend residents think the benefits of tourism outweigh the costs? A new study shows a plurality say “no.”. The Oregon State University Sustainable Tourism Lab conducted a survey asking communities how they feel about tourism in their towns. Forty-nine percent of people in Bend said the costs are...
BEND, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Madras, Culver and Bend wrestle

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Madras, Culver and Bend High School competed in a double dual competition with Culver winning both of their matches, while Madras lost theirs. In the tightest match of the night, Culver edged Bend 37-36 as Wylie Johnson pinned Bend's Aidan Johnson 10 seconds into their 285-pound match to give the Bulldogs the come-from-behind victory. Culver defeated Madras 60-17, while the White Buffalos also fell to Bend, 56-18.
MADRAS, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Culver and Crook County meet in Cowdog

For years the Culver High School wrestling program has challenged itself by wrestling teams from higher school classifications. That has continued this year as the Bulldogs hosted Class 3A La Pine on Tuesday and Class 4A Crook County on Wednesday. Tuesday the Bulldogs dropped the girls match 39-12, then fell...
CULVER, OR

