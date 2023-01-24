Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023Michelle NorthropWarm Springs, OR
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With WeaponsOregon Coast Breaking NewsBend, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Closing arguments presented in trial of Brandon Kern
Closing arguments in the Jefferson County trial of a man charged with driving drunk and causing a fatal car accident ended at approximately 6 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 27. The jury then adjourned to reconvene and deliberate Monday. Brandon Kern, of Redmond, was admittedly driving drunk the night of Nov....
Bend fire crews stop small brush, vegetation fire on Old Town street, found to be apparent arson
A fire that burned a small area of brush and vegetation along a street in Bend’s Old Town neighborhood early Friday morning was determined to have been intentionally set, a fire official said. The post Bend fire crews stop small brush, vegetation fire on Old Town street, found to be apparent arson appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know him? Deputies looking for Terrebonne market theft suspect
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who they say has been involved in a number of thefts from Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne. The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of the man. They say he has arrived at the store...
‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence." The post ‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend
A T-bone crash at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning killed a 74-year-old Bend man and injured two others, one critically, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 months later, what has Bend’s ‘Corky Lady’ made with those 20,000 corks?
The last time we saw Cyllene King of Bend in August 2022, she was building cork birdhouses as fast as she could and she had a lot of work left to do. Five months later, we decided it was time to pay the mad-crafter another visit and see if she has found a way to use up more than 20,000 corks.
Fire breaks out in attic, damages home in Sunriver
A fire that broke out in the attic damaged a two-story home in Sunriver Friday morning, officials said. The post Fire breaks out in attic, damages home in Sunriver appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes County may drop three more possible landfill sites because they are too close to airports
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County recently began evaluating 13 potential sites for its new landfill, dropping to 12 when a private property owner said he has plans for his land. Now, it appears three more sites may be off the table, because of their proximity to airports that fall under an Federal Aviation Administration recommendation.
centraloregondaily.com
Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development
Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months
Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
KTVZ
Furry Friends: 16 – count ’em! – puppies await loving homes at BrightSide
The plural in the name of our 'Furry Friends' segment was never more fitting than this Friday, as Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center has 16 puppies waiting for new, loving homes. They're all about 3-4 months old, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Also, please be aware the facility is closed for renovations, but will be back to normal schedule by the first week of February.
Realtor.com names La Pine one of top 10 ‘great affordable ski towns you’ve never heard of’
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The data team at Realtor.com found lesser known communities where ski slopes and amenities abound, and home prices are still reasonable, when compared to neighboring communities -- and La Pine ranks 10th on the list. Finding a proper ski town means looking for three key factors, as Sunriver-La Pine Economic Development noted in its The post Realtor.com names La Pine one of top 10 ‘great affordable ski towns you’ve never heard of’ appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon
A national specialty cake company is preparing to open its first store in Bend. Nothing Bundt Cakes is setting up shop in the Forum Shopping Center near Costco. The Texas-based company has been expanding its franchise locations all over the country in the last few years. They now have nearly 500 locations in 40 states.
KTVZ
Here’s the scoop: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, born in Ohio in 1945, has landed in Bend
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, which started in Ohio in 1945, has just opened a store in Bend on South Highway 97, serving up 48 flavors made in-house daily. Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S. HWY 97.
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023
The Confederate Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon is partnering with Mt. Hood Skibowl to reopen Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa in the Summer of 2023. A firm date has not yet been announced for the reopening.
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
centraloregondaily.com
Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits
Do Bend residents think the benefits of tourism outweigh the costs? A new study shows a plurality say “no.”. The Oregon State University Sustainable Tourism Lab conducted a survey asking communities how they feel about tourism in their towns. Forty-nine percent of people in Bend said the costs are...
kauainownews.com
Volcano Watch: Newberry volcano in Oregon designated as “very high threat” by U.S. Geological Survey
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by scientists and affiliates of the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The shield-shaped stratovolcano is located about 20 miles south of Bend, Oregon, and is one of the largest and most hazardous active volcanoes in the United States. It...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Madras, Culver and Bend wrestle
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Madras, Culver and Bend High School competed in a double dual competition with Culver winning both of their matches, while Madras lost theirs. In the tightest match of the night, Culver edged Bend 37-36 as Wylie Johnson pinned Bend's Aidan Johnson 10 seconds into their 285-pound match to give the Bulldogs the come-from-behind victory. Culver defeated Madras 60-17, while the White Buffalos also fell to Bend, 56-18.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Culver and Crook County meet in Cowdog
For years the Culver High School wrestling program has challenged itself by wrestling teams from higher school classifications. That has continued this year as the Bulldogs hosted Class 3A La Pine on Tuesday and Class 4A Crook County on Wednesday. Tuesday the Bulldogs dropped the girls match 39-12, then fell...
