Baton Rouge, LA

LSU student was raped before being fatally struck by a car, police say

Four people have been charged in the alleged rape of a Louisiana State University student who authorities say was assaulted, then left in an Baton Rouge sub-division near where she was then struck and killed by a motor vehicle. The school's president identified the victim as sophomore Madison Brooks.Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old whose name was withheld because he is a juvenile, were charged with third-degree rape, according to court documents. Under Louisiana law, the charge generally involves a victim who is "incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or...
Three suspects arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation bond out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Three of the four suspects arrested after an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks have been released from law enforcement custody. Jail records showed that Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by Wednesday morning. Carver was held on a $50,000 bond, and Lee was held on a $75,000 bond. Both were booked Monday as principals to third-degree rape.
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense. La. soon resuming Medicaid disenrollments, returning to pre-pandemic rules. Newly-obtained video shows Madison Brooks leaving Reggie’s night of cras; bar releases statement...
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by state wildlife agents on January 15, 2023, for alleged deer hunting violations, including intentional concealment of wildlife, possession of an illegally taken deer, and hunting without a deer license.
