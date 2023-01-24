Read full article on original website
LSU student was raped before being fatally struck by a car, police say
Four people have been charged in the alleged rape of a Louisiana State University student who authorities say was assaulted, then left in an Baton Rouge sub-division near where she was then struck and killed by a motor vehicle. The school's president identified the victim as sophomore Madison Brooks.Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old whose name was withheld because he is a juvenile, were charged with third-degree rape, according to court documents. Under Louisiana law, the charge generally involves a victim who is "incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or...
4 arrested in connection to alleged rape of LSU student hit, killed by car
Police in Baton Rouge this week arrested four men in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old Louisiana State University student who was killed when a car struck her in a roadway earlier this month.
Three suspects arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation bond out of jail
BATON ROUGE - Three of the four suspects arrested after an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks have been released from law enforcement custody. Jail records showed that Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by Wednesday morning. Carver was held on a $50,000 bond, and Lee was held on a $75,000 bond. Both were booked Monday as principals to third-degree rape.
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense. La. soon resuming Medicaid disenrollments, returning to pre-pandemic rules. Newly-obtained video shows Madison Brooks leaving Reggie’s night of cras; bar releases statement...
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Capital Region Crime Stoppers reported that detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals in the featured image. Authorities say the suspects entered the T-Mobile store in...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Students say LSU focusing on drinking in death, alleged rape of Madison Brooks is wrong
The death and alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks has many of her classmates frustrated by the university's focus on underage drinking instead of sexual assault prevention.
Sorority Honors LSU Student Who Was Struck By Car After Alleged Rape As ‘Hero’ Who ‘Made A Lasting Impact'
“We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of our sister, Madison Brooks, following the accident that took her life,” the Alpha Phi sorority said of 19-year-old Brooks, who was struck and killed Jan. 16 after being dropped off by her alleged rapists. Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks...
Who Was Madison Brooks? Four Arrested Over Rape and Death of Student
Two of the males involved were charged with third-degree rape, while the other two males were charged with principle to rape.
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
Liquor license suspended at bar after drunken LSU student raped, fatally hit by car
State alcohol regulators issued an emergency suspension of the liquor license of Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge. Authorities say 19-year-old Madison Brooks was drinking there before she was raped, dropped off in a subdivision, and fatally hit by a car.
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
Four arrested in death of LSU student from Covington
Two of the suspects are facing third-degree rape charges in connection with the case. The others are facing principal to third-degree rape charges.
4 arrested after 19-year-old LSU student reportedly raped and fatally hit by car
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Four people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a Louisiana State University student who had alcohol poisoning and was hit by a car. According to WVLA-TV, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 3 a.m., 19-year-old Madison Brooks was...
Livingston man indicted on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13, officials say
A 33-year-old man was indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury on two counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, the district attorney's office said Thursday. The jury returned the indictment Tuesday for Welner Sura of Livingston. He is set to appear for arraignment on...
Accused Denham Springs rapist facing new charges; suspect linked to separate rapes weeks apart
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police made an arrest in an unsolved rape case from October 2022, after they tied the crime to a man already jailed in a separate rape investigation. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Dec. 9 from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
Bond set for suspects arrested in rape investigation following LSU student's death
BATON ROUGE – Multiple people have been arrested on rape charges by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office amid an investigation into the death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Monday. Sources said a 17-year-old was first booked into the East Baton Rouge...
Pattern of underage students killed in wrecks near Tigerland bars highlights long-running problem
BATON ROUGE - The death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, killed by a car after a night of under-aged drinking at Tigerland, has brought back haunting memories for one parent who says her son experienced a similar fate. "I know that on the last evening of my 19-year-old son's...
Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by state wildlife agents on January 15, 2023, for alleged deer hunting violations, including intentional concealment of wildlife, possession of an illegally taken deer, and hunting without a deer license.
