LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — In the middle of his senior season, Sahvir Wheeler is learning to accept his redefined role at Kentucky. The team’s primary point guard for the past two seasons, Wheeler has come off the bench during three of the past four games and played significant minutes in the Wildcats’ 69-53 win at Vanderbilt Tuesday night. Wheeler finished with four points and added five assists.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO