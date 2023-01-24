ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

UK guard Wheeler learning to adapt and grow in redefined role

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — In the middle of his senior season, Sahvir Wheeler is learning to accept his redefined role at Kentucky. The team’s primary point guard for the past two seasons, Wheeler has come off the bench during three of the past four games and played significant minutes in the Wildcats’ 69-53 win at Vanderbilt Tuesday night. Wheeler finished with four points and added five assists.
LEXINGTON, KY
Dancing in Nashville: Cats roll past Commodores for 4th straight win

Kentucky remained undefeated in games played in bordering Tennessee. The Wildcats (14-6, 5-3) increased their winning streak to four and notched their 14th consecutive victory over Vanderbilt with a 69-53 win over the Commodores Tuesday night in Nashville. Kentucky’s current winning streak began with a 63-56 win over No. 4 Tennessee on Jan. 14 in Knoxville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Lexington Police announced Monday that a man who was wanted for a fatal shooting that took place last September had been taken into custody by authorities in Mississippi over the weekend. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2022, Lexington Police say officers were sent...
LEXINGTON, KY

