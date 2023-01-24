ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Analyst Ratings for Albemarle

Within the last quarter, Albemarle ALB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Albemarle. The company has an average price target of $301.2 with a high of $497.00 and a low of $155.00.
Expert Ratings for Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics CMPX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Compass Therapeutics has an average price target of $9.32 with a high of $10.30 and a low of $8.00.
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.70% to $154.10 during Thursday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Thursday's report were...
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Results

Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year, beating a Street estimate of $24.16 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 topped a Street estimate of $1.13. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in...
The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
5 Financial Stocks That Are Diving - And May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Falls More Than 6% In 24 hours

Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price has decreased 6.22% over the past 24 hours to $11.33. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 34.0%, moving from $8.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday, 24 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Eastern Bankshares EBC. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Panbela Therapeutics PBLA. Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER's stock came under the most pressure,...
HighPeak Energy: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from HighPeak Energy HPK. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share. On Tuesday, HighPeak Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock Fell To 13 Cents During COVID Pandemic — How Much Is A $1,000 Investment At The Low Worth Now?

Sundial Growers bottomed at 13.8 cents in October 2020. The stock ultimately hit a post-pandemic high of $3.96 In February 2021. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
Trading Strategies for Tesla Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings

Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped down slightly to start Wednesday's session, where the stock ran into a group of buyers who drove it higher. Tesla is set to print its fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes. When Tesla printed mixed third-quarter earnings on Oct. 19, the stock slid almost 7%...
Why QuantumScape And ChargePoint Are Popping Off With Lucid And Tesla Stock

QuantumScape Corp QS and ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT are both seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group Inc LCID. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla Inc TSLA this week.

