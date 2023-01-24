Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Chronicle
Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings
The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
Chronicle
Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding
After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
nccu.edu
NCCU School of Law Veteran’s Clinic Awarded $100,000 from Duke Energy Foundation for Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) School of Law has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to establish the Private Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will benefit law students actively involved with and enrolled in the Veterans Law Clinic, and who are working on issues impacting the legal and civil rights of veterans.
dukebasketballreport.com
Bob Harris Was There For Us For Decades. In His Time Of Need, Let’s Be There For Him
Bob Harris was the Voice of the Blue Devils for 40 years. Until the admirable David Shumate took over when Harris retired, most of us had no idea of Duke football or basketball without him. This is the guy who made the memorable call when Christian Laettner broke the hearts of Kentucky fans in 1992, but he also did Duke’s 1978 Final Four run and all five of Duke’s national championships.
Sanford, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sanford. The Southern Lee High School basketball team will have a game with Lee County High School on January 26, 2023, 13:30:00. The Southern Lee High School basketball team will have a game with Lee County High School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL
Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
WRAL
Durham bar among James Beard Award semi-finalists
RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second year in a row, a Durham bar is a semi-finalist for a national James Beard Award. Kingfisher at 321 E Chapel Hill St. is one of two North Carolina bars vying for the award for Outstanding Bar Program this year. Charlotte's Salud Cerveceria is also a semi-finalist.
cbs17
Durham Magnet school lottery open through next week
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Public Schools’ magnet school lottery is open and will be available to enter through Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. Parents and guardians that want to enter their student’s name in the lottery for the district’s 21 magnet programs for the 2023-2024 school year are invited to:
Rent now takes higher percentage of income than it has in the last 20 years in Raleigh-Durham area
"(It's) preposterous," one renter said. "I know people are moving here, but I don't see the reason for the increase to be that drastic."
'I lost everything:' Raleigh business owner bounces back by getting social
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, Raleigh entrepreneur Hannah Weisberg lost everything. Weisberg saw the opening and closure of her venture Dove & Olive Mercantile, an event space and workshop. She nearly lost her home. "I feel like it was really hard at first because some of my friends who...
jocoreport.com
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse Breaking Ground On New Facility
SELMA – My Kid’s Club (MKC), a Johnston County non-profit providing services for local youth, will hold a ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of the new My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM at 609 N. Pollock Street in Selma.
'Never seen this many people on the streets': Durham sees rise in homeless population
Mental health challenges and substance abuse are the top factors that many living on the street have to overcome, one expert says.
Raleigh ranked 2nd in US for biggest increases in housing prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite a cooling market because mortgage rates have risen to fight inflation, home sellers in 2022 still had an amazing rate of return – and those in Raleigh were among the best. The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report released today showed that sellers nationally saw a 21% higher average profit – […]
WRAL
Henderson church gives backpacks to Carver Elementary
HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson church gave out backpacks this week to every student at a rural elementary school. Pastor John Miles is the leader of Risen Faith Outreach Ministry, which sponsored four families at Carver Elementary School for the holidays in 2022. This month, Miles wanted to do...
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
Housing crunch: Whether buying or renting, rising costs hammer Wake households
RALEIGH – The cost of housing is leaving many Wake County residents in a bind. Despite a slight increase in housing affordability in December 2022 compared to November and October, home ownership was 31.7% less affordable for homebuyers than it was the prior year, the most recent data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service found.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: RJ Davis reminded us how tough the 2022-23 Tar Heels are
In the game of basketball, toughness can be seen in a variety of ways. Sometimes toughness is diving after loose balls in order to maintain possession. Sometimes toughness is being willing to hit a three-pointer with just seconds left in the game. And sometimes, toughness is literally taking an elbow in the face with 10.7 seconds left in the game so that your team can get to the free throw line and ice the game.
Hillside receiver KJ Johnson commits to Fayetteville State
Durham, N.C. — Hillside High School senior wide receiver and defensive back KJ Johnson announced his commitment to Fayetteville State on Friday morning. Johnson shared his commitment to the Broncos on Instagram. Standing at 6-foot and 160 pounds, Johnson recorded 840 yards and 11 touchdowns on 35 receptions in...
cbs17
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
Comments / 0