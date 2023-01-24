ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings

The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding

After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
DURHAM, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU School of Law Veteran’s Clinic Awarded $100,000 from Duke Energy Foundation for Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship

The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) School of Law has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to establish the Private Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will benefit law students actively involved with and enrolled in the Veterans Law Clinic, and who are working on issues impacting the legal and civil rights of veterans.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Bob Harris Was There For Us For Decades. In His Time Of Need, Let’s Be There For Him

Bob Harris was the Voice of the Blue Devils for 40 years. Until the admirable David Shumate took over when Harris retired, most of us had no idea of Duke football or basketball without him. This is the guy who made the memorable call when Christian Laettner broke the hearts of Kentucky fans in 1992, but he also did Duke’s 1978 Final Four run and all five of Duke’s national championships.
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL

Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Durham bar among James Beard Award semi-finalists

RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second year in a row, a Durham bar is a semi-finalist for a national James Beard Award. Kingfisher at 321 E Chapel Hill St. is one of two North Carolina bars vying for the award for Outstanding Bar Program this year. Charlotte's Salud Cerveceria is also a semi-finalist.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham Magnet school lottery open through next week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Public Schools’ magnet school lottery is open and will be available to enter through Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. Parents and guardians that want to enter their student’s name in the lottery for the district’s 21 magnet programs for the 2023-2024 school year are invited to:
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse Breaking Ground On New Facility

SELMA – My Kid’s Club (MKC), a Johnston County non-profit providing services for local youth, will hold a ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of the new My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM at 609 N. Pollock Street in Selma.
SELMA, NC
WNCT

Raleigh ranked 2nd in US for biggest increases in housing prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite a cooling market because mortgage rates have risen to fight inflation, home sellers in 2022 still had an amazing rate of return – and those in Raleigh were among the best. The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report released today showed that sellers nationally saw a 21% higher average profit – […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Henderson church gives backpacks to Carver Elementary

HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson church gave out backpacks this week to every student at a rural elementary school. Pastor John Miles is the leader of Risen Faith Outreach Ministry, which sponsored four families at Carver Elementary School for the holidays in 2022. This month, Miles wanted to do...
HENDERSON, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: RJ Davis reminded us how tough the 2022-23 Tar Heels are

In the game of basketball, toughness can be seen in a variety of ways. Sometimes toughness is diving after loose balls in order to maintain possession. Sometimes toughness is being willing to hit a three-pointer with just seconds left in the game. And sometimes, toughness is literally taking an elbow in the face with 10.7 seconds left in the game so that your team can get to the free throw line and ice the game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Hillside receiver KJ Johnson commits to Fayetteville State

Durham, N.C. — Hillside High School senior wide receiver and defensive back KJ Johnson announced his commitment to Fayetteville State on Friday morning. Johnson shared his commitment to the Broncos on Instagram. Standing at 6-foot and 160 pounds, Johnson recorded 840 yards and 11 touchdowns on 35 receptions in...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
WAKE FOREST, NC

