Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2023: CRC,CVX,NOG,SJI
Energy stocks were sinking this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 0.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 0.4% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: LCID,HAS,MQ,ALV
Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising less than 0.1%, reversing its midday slide, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 2.8%. Consumer spending was down 0.2% during December, according to data Friday from the US...
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Senvest Management Increases Position in CEVA (CEVA)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.18MM shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2018 they reported 0.66MM shares and 3.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 77.10% and an increase in total ownership of 2.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?
The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing retirement age thresholds to help stabilize Social Security’s finances, that hasn’t happened yet. There have been no recent changes to the retirement age and there will be none later in 2023, either.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Expedia (EXPE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Expedia (EXPE) closed at $116.18, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the online travel company...
Why Shares of Savara Soared This Week
Shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare respiratory diseases, were up 31.6% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $2.09, then hit a 52-week high on Thursday at $2.82, and reached that point again on Friday. The stock is up more than 141% over the last year and has a 52-week low of $1.02.
Millennium Management Increases Position in DHC Acquisition ordinary share (DHCA)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. Class A ordinary share (DHCA). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 23, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.00% of the...
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $30.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company...
Leardo Patrick R. Cuts Stake in ICC Holdings (ICCH)
Fintel reports that Leardo Patrick R. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of ICC Holdings Inc (ICCH). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 17, 2022 they reported 0.31MM shares and 9.47% of the company, a decrease in...
Mackenzie Financial Increases Position in Frontdoor (FTDR)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.56MM shares of Frontdoor Inc (FTDR). This represents 6.82% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.46MM shares and 6.45% of the company, an increase in shares...
Driven Equity Sub Cuts Stake in Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)
Fintel reports that Driven Equity Sub Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.83MM shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN). This represents 41.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 73.58MM shares and 44.00% of the company, a...
What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Streaming Stocks In Focus
For the unaware, streaming stocks point to companies that offer online streaming services, such as video and music streaming, to consumers. The demand for such services has skyrocketed in recent years as more and more people turn to the internet for entertainment. As a result, streaming stocks have become increasingly popular among retail investors looking for growth opportunities in the technology sector.
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Fortinet (FTNT) closed the most recent trading day at $52.70, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the network security company had gained 8.13%...
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.19, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had...
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.42, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial real estate...
