'You're An Embarrassment': Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Backlash For Making Fun Of The FBI's Skills When Raiding President Joe Biden's Home For Documents
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to crack a joke, but it didn't go over well with some of her followers. On Thursday, January 26, the TV personality, 53, uploaded a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption, "THE FBI PREPARING TO RAID THE BIDEN RESIDENCE." Guilfoyle, who is engaged...
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
WISH-TV
DOJ tells senators it is working to satisfy Trump and Biden document demands without harming special counsel probes
(CNN) — The Justice Department has told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee that it is working to satisfy their demands for information about classified documents found at properties of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump without harming ongoing special counsel investigations into both matters, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: US Rep. Victoria Spartz talks leadership concerns
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with one of Indiana’s Republican members of Congress, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, who is attacking speaker Kevin McCarty’s treatment of Democrats. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with Spartz as she accused McCarty of using the...
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates says Putin believes it's his 'destiny' to 'recreate the Russian Empire'
"He is obsessed with retaking Ukraine," former Secretary Gates said of Putin, who launched the war in Ukraine last February. "He will hang in there."
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
WISH-TV
Peter Navarro contempt of Congress trial delayed for months over executive privilege issues
(CNN) — A federal judge on Friday delayed the contempt of Congress trial for former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro, likely for months, to allow for additional pre-trial debate over the role executive privilege could play when the case goes to a jury. Over the course of a nearly...
WISH-TV
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
(CNN) — The San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year’s attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, including police body-cam footage depicting the moment of the attack and the alleged assailant’s police interview where he admitted he wanted to hold the then-House speaker hostage.
WISH-TV
GOP-led committees plan to issue subpoenas in Biden probes without consulting Democrats
(CNN) — The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee and select subcommittee on the so-called weaponization of the federal government plan to adopt a rule that will allow Republican members to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats days ahead of time, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The plan, articulated...
WISH-TV
Protesters across the US decry police brutality after Tyre Nichols’ death
(CNN) — Protesters once again took to the streets over the weekend to decry police brutality after the release of video depicting the violent Memphis police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, and more gatherings and vigils are planned for Sunday. Nichols could be heard yelling for his mother in...
WISH-TV
Russian teen faces years in jail over social media post criticizing war in Ukraine
(CNN) — Olesya Krivtsova sports an anti-Putin tattoo on one ankle and a bracelet that tracks her every move on the other. The 19-year-old from Russia’s Arkhangelsk region must wear the device while she is under house arrest after she was charged over social media posts that authorities say discredit the Russian army and justify terrorism.
WISH-TV
More protests today after release of video depicting the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
(CNN) — Protesters across the US were holding marches and rallies on Saturday, one day after the release of video showing the horrific police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. The graphic video of police striking the Black man who later died earlier this month drew outrage from across...
WISH-TV
Americans United files appeal in case of former Roncalli HS guidance counselor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Americans United for Separation of Church and State has appealed the decision by a federal judge in the case of Shelly Fitzgerald, a former Roncalli High School guidance counselor fired in 2018 because she was in a same-sex marriage. In September, Judge Richard Young ruled in...
WISH-TV
White House: 542,000 Hoosiers applied for or approved for student loan debt relief
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New numbers from the White House show 542,000 people in Indiana applied for or were automatically approved for student loan debt relief. The process is still held up in court. News 8’s Drew Blair spoke with the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about whether he...
