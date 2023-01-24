ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
EVELETH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Tribute For Drummer Zach Ross At Duluth’s Sacred Heart Music

In August of 2022, Zachary Ross, drummer for the Superior WI based band, Crescent Moon, lost his life at only 28 years old in a car accident. Known for having a passion for music and being an absolute slayer on the drums, Zach was a solid backbone to the Crescent Moon band who played many gigs through the years in the Twin Ports.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Ways To Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day In Duluth And Superior

Valentine's Day can be a stressor, even for those who truly love their significant other. We just got done spending money on Christmas, and of course there are birthdays, and anniversaries peppered all around. So, by all means, let's have another holiday forcing us to spend money. For single people, Valentine's Day can be a bummer too.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wow Your Valentine With This Unique Duluth And Superior Gift Idea

When it comes to Valentine's Day, many of us get stuck in the same old ways of gift giving. It might be candy, jewelry, a nice night out to a local restaurant, or a card with some kind of gift certificate in it. Of course, everyone says "it's not about the money", but it kind of is and nothing is cheap right now. There is something available in the Twin Ports that is not only an affordable gift option, but also really awesome too. One of those, "they will never forget this" gifts.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy