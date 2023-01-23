ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSC candidate Tanner Newman promises to keep utility rates steady

By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal
TUPELO – Tanner Newman, a Republican candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner, pledged to a crowd of people gathered at historic Robins Field on Monday that, if elected, he would keep utility rates steady for working class Mississippians.

