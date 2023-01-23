PSC candidate Tanner Newman promises to keep utility rates steady

Hernando resident John T. Williams announced this week that he is a candidate for Mississippi’s 28th legislative district in the state House of Representatives. “Like many of us, after COVID hit, I became more and more concerned as I watched our freedoms and liberties being destroyed at an alarming rate,” Williams said in a press release. “The Biden Administration and the left’s “woke” culture have continued their relentless assault on our history, our freedoms, our children, and our Constitution. The good news is the prescription to heal our land is rather simple: adhere to the principles of God’s Word and the founding intent of our Constitution.”

