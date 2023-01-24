It was an early wake up call this past Wednesday morning for approximately 40 volunteers ,including the Mayor and Goleta staff, who met at Goleta City Hall Council Chambers at 5:00 a.m. for an important cause. The volunteers were part of the county-wide 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count, an annual count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. Goleta City Hall served as one of the meeting spots for volunteers this year. The count includes people experiencing homelessness who are sheltered in emergency shelter, transitional housing, or Safe Havens on a single night. The count was scheduled to take place at 5 a.m. because people are more stationary and less likely to be counted twice.

