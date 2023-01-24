ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Parklet controversy

By Jason May j.may@brenhambanner.com
 3 days ago

Last week, the Brenham City Council appeared to reverse its decision on allowing downtown parklets, and in so doing basically abandoned the manual centering on them it had put together. City staff worked on the parklet manual during 2021-22, with the manual being finalized in June of 2022.

With a seemingly stunned audience inside chambers, council members voted 5-2 not to allow Mescalito Coffee to install a parklet on Alamo Street next to the business. The confusion came about because the owners of Mescalito said they had followed all instructions and procedures to the letter.

Denton, TX
