Baylor's LJ Cryer shoots over Kansas' Dajuan Harris during Monday's game at the Ferrell Center in Waco. Field Level Media

No. 17 Baylor sends No. 9 Kansas to third straight loss

LJ Cryer scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half to help No. 17 Baylor post a 75-69 victory over No. 9 Kansas in Big 12 play on Monday night at Waco.