Baylor’s LJ Cryer shoots over Kansas’ Dajuan Harris during Monday’s game at the Ferrell Center in Waco. Field Level Media

LJ Cryer scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half to help No. 17 Baylor post a 75-69 victory over No. 9 Kansas in Big 12 play on Monday night at Waco.

Adam Flagler added 17 points for the Bears (15-5, 5-3 Big 12), who won their fifth straight game. Jalen Bridges contributed 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Langston Love also scored 11 points for Baylor.