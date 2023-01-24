D788FD1C-A5B9-477D-B7DE-543E098D9B8A.jpeg

Look at this smile. This is Carson, who is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs about 40 pounds and is fully vetted. This handsome guy would thrive as a member of a family with children. He is a perfect size to run and play with kids. Carson loves to take brisk walks and loves the companionship of other dogs. Carson will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Carson call 903-597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

TYLER, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO