D788FD1C-A5B9-477D-B7DE-543E098D9B8A.jpeg

Tyler, TX

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Bob McArthur served in the US Air Force for four years. He was recently released from a hospital in Tyler with congestive heart failure and place on home-hospice. Despite his failing health, he continues to write a book in hopes it will be published.  Courtesy

Tyler man continues to write book after being given days to live

A 94-year-old Tyler man continues to work on his book even after being given just days to live.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

