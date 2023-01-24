The U.S. military took down a major ISIS leader, police footage of an arrest in Memphis that led to a man’s death will be released to the public Friday, the Republican national committee is taking up an important leadership vote, and gas prices have taken an unusual turn for this time of year. These stories and more highlight the daily rundown for Friday morning, Jan. 27, 2023.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO