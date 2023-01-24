Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
Russia was making big plans for Ukraine's nuclear power plants before its invasion fell apart
Russia wanted to use Ukraine's nuclear power plants to bring Ukrainian officials to heel and to keep Europe from intervening.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
On GPS: Tehran's domestic and foreign strategy
Johns Hopkins Professor Vali Nasr tells Fareed that how Iran's government is contending with domestic discontent and a hostile Israel.
Young and educated fleeing Christian Orthodox countries
While the number of Orthodox Christians has doubled in the last century, the number of non-Orthodox Christians has quadrupled since 1910 to 260 million, according to the Pew Research Center. The demographics in countries with large numbers of Orthodox Christians (Russia and Eastern Europe, including Greece and the Balkans) are getting older as young people move elsewhere, mostly to Western Europe.
Morning rundown: US takes out ISIS leader; gas prices surge
The U.S. military took down a major ISIS leader, police footage of an arrest in Memphis that led to a man’s death will be released to the public Friday, the Republican national committee is taking up an important leadership vote, and gas prices have taken an unusual turn for this time of year. These stories and more highlight the daily rundown for Friday morning, Jan. 27, 2023.
