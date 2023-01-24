KENILWORTH, NJ – It was an exhilarating evening for the Bears as the team powered through their most recent game on Tuesday, Jan 24 giving it their all to beat Jonathan Dayton 71-57. To make this win even more special it was also Senior Night. Jake Zawacki, Diego Bendezu and Robbie Zack were honored by Brearley staff and their families. Highlights of the game as stated by Head Coach Ryan Huber included “Jake Zawacki lead the Bears with 28 points. Ryan Obiedzinski added 16 and Tom Pugliese and Diego Bendezu both had 8.” The team will be back in action on Saturday, Jan 28, when they take on Roselle Park at 11 a.m. Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.

KENILWORTH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO