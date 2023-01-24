ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Varsity Boys Basketball: Big Night for Brearley

KENILWORTH, NJ – It was an exhilarating evening for the Bears as the team powered through their most recent game on Tuesday, Jan 24 giving it their all to beat Jonathan Dayton 71-57. To make this win even more special it was also Senior Night. Jake Zawacki, Diego Bendezu and Robbie Zack were honored by Brearley staff and their families. Highlights of the game as stated by Head Coach Ryan Huber included “Jake Zawacki lead the Bears with 28 points. Ryan Obiedzinski added 16 and Tom Pugliese and Diego Bendezu both had 8.” The team will be back in action on Saturday, Jan 28, when they take on Roselle Park at 11 a.m.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading vs. Berks Catholic boys basketball, 01.24.23

Reading holds off Berks Catholic to remain perfect in league play. A potential Berks title game preview hit the Geigle Complex on Tuesday night. Reading hosting rival Berks Catholic up on the hill, and it was the Red Knights getting the win, 63-59.
READING, PA
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball Preview: Phillipsburg Boys Basketball to Take on Montgomery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Current basketball players Jason Martinez and Jaylen Miller and former Phillipsburg High School basketball player Harry Morra and will be acknowledged tonight on Senior Night and Harry Morra Youth Night before and at halftime when the Stateliners take on Montgomery at 7 p.m. on Thomas Fisher Court tonight. Martinez is a two-year starting point guard and Miller comes off the bench to give the Stateliners backcourt depth. “Jason is the heart and soul of the team and one of the hardest workers I’ve seen,” P’burg coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Every player has his respect and listens to him. This...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Moment

Plenty of brazen sports fans have run onto the field or court for attention, but Wednesday night's intrusion has to be a first. During the men's college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne, an Uber Eats delivery driver stumbled onto the court. He wandered right near a live play ...
INDIANA STATE

