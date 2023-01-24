ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (January 22, 2023-January 28, 2023)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of January 22, 2023:.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Residents Invited To ‘Ladies Night’ Featuring Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber Of Commerce Businesses On February 2

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce is holding a “Ladies Night” on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm, at Slate Beauty Lounge (230 Lowell Street), across from McKinnon’s. Enjoy food, drinks, raffles, conversation and demos from some Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce businesses,...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Forcina & Mills Named To Dean’s List At WPI

The below announcement is from Worcester Polytechnic Institute via Merit:. WORCESTER, MA– A total of 2,069 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s (WPI) fall 2022 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, January 30, 2023: Town Manager To Give ‘State Of The Town’ Address At Tonight’s Select Board Meeting

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Monday, January 30, 2023:. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 5pm via ZOOM. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington School Committee’s Family Communications & Relations Subcommittee meets at 6pm via ZOOM. Read the agenda...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Shawsheen Tech Holds Successful Career Night For 7th & 8th Grade Families As February 1 Admissions Deadline Approaches

BILLERICA, MA — More than 350 people attended Shawsheen Valley Technical High School’s 7th and 8th grade Career Night last week. Families from all five sending towns toured the school, experienced student-led, hands-on activities in the twenty-two career-technical shops, met with coaches from the Athletic Department, and visited with academic staff and extra-curricular activities advisors.
BILLERICA, MA

