Durham, NH

Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, January 27, 2023: Jim Plunkett Concert At Elks; Deadline To Purchase Chocolate To Support WHS Track Teams

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, January 27, 2023:. The Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks invites the general public to a concert with Jim Plunkett at the Elks Lodge (777 South Street). Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost $10 per person and will be available at the door. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar. The Wilmington Board of Assessors meets at 11am in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE.
RMLD Encourages Customers In Need To Apply For Good Neighbor Energy Fund

READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. To qualify, a household’s gross income level must fall between 60 and 80 percent of the state’s median income levels. Learn more HERE. To apply for assistance, visit a local Salvation Army Corps Community Center or call 800-334-3047.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 23, 2023: A Bad Day For Drivers

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 23, 2023:. A vehicle crashed into the woods on 93 North. No injuries. State Police handled scene. Vehicle towed. (1:56am) A car struck a large rock at Wildwood Street and Woburn Street. Vehicle towed. (11:47am)
